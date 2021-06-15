A fast start Sunday afternoon in Wanamingo provided just enough support for Gavin Roosen and Brady Anfinson to help the Wanamingo Jacks top the Austin Greyhounds 9-7.
The Jacks piled up five runs in the bottom of the second before adding three more in the bottom of the third.
Eric Swiggum racked up four singles, drove in two runs and scored once, while Alex Roosen drove in a pair of runs, singled twice and doubled.
Sam Roosen and Andrew Anfinson both singled twice.
On the mound, Gavin Roosen started and pitched the first four innings while allowing six runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks with three strikeouts.
Brady Anfinson handled the final five frames while surrendering two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
The win improves Wanamingo to 4-5 and is the second victory in a row after Friday's 14-10 triumph against the Dodge County Diamondbacks in Kasson.
So far this season, Swiggum leads the Jacks with a .450 batting average, three home runs, seven runs batted in and eight runs scored. Alex Roosen has racked up a .385 batting average with a .448 on-base percentage, while Sam Roosen isn't far behind with his .361 batting average and .395 on-base percentage.
On the mound, Brady Anfinson sports a 3-2 record with a 0.94 earned run average and 27 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings.
Wanamingo next plays Thursday night at Cannon Falls against the Cannon Falls Bears as part of the Josh Harrison Memorial Tournament, before a trip to play at the Hudson River Rats on Sunday.
The Jacks are next scheduled to play in Wanamingo on June 27 against the Pine Island Pioneers.