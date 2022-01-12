Like every other team this season, the Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team was unable to produce consistently enough offensively to keep pace with Hayfield in Tuesday night's 53-31 defeat in Hayfield.
No team has scored more than 40 points this season against the Vikings (14-0).
The Knights (5-6) trailed 27-11 at halftime.
K-W was led by Stella Rechtzigel, who racked up 12 points, and Josie Flom, who drained three 3-pointers to finish with 10 points. Tessa Erlandson added six points.
The Knights next play Thursday night at Triton.