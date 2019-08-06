The Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team showed well against some of Minnesota's top prep teams over the weekend.
The Knights competed in Breakdown Sports' 10th annual Summer Elite Invite Saturday at Midwest Volleyball Warehouse in Burnsville.
After going 1-1 in pool play, K-W reeled off three straight wins in the Silver bracket, which was reserved for pool runners up. That resulted in a ninth place overall finish.
In Pool 7, K-W was matched with Class AAA squads Mounds View and Northfield. In 2018, Mounds View finished 13-15. Northfield was 24-7 and enters 2019 among those receiving votes outside the AAA top 10 in the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll.
K-W beat the Mounds View Mustangs 27-25, 25-18. It lost to the Raiders 25-18, 25-18.
In the Silver bracket, K-W beat Rosemount 25-9, 25-20; beat Annandale 25-14, 25-21; beat Totino-Grace 25-12, 25-14 and in the championship beat North Branch 25-23, 25-18.
Here is how these opponents fared in 2018: Rosemount (Class AAA) was 13-18, Annandale (AA) was 21-9, T-G (AA) was 19-11 and North Branch (AA) was 29-4. North Branch was the 2018 state champion and beat K-W's Hiawatha Valley League rival, Kasson-Mantorville, in the state finals.
Tournament order of finish: 1. Stewartville, 2. Southwest Christian, T3. East Ridge, Osseo, T5. Lakeville North, Minnetonka, Northfield, Wayzata, 9. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 10. North Branch, T11. Chaska, Totino-Grace, T13. Eastview, Mabel-Canton, Belle Plaine, Annandale, 17. Kittson County Central, 18. Rosemount, T19. Mounds View, BOLD, T21. Grand Rapids, Bethlehem Academy, Norwood Young America, Minnesota Valley Lutheran, T25. Minneapolis Southwest, Blaine, Fillmore Central, Delano, Edina, Cleveland.
The tournament featured nine top-15 state ranked teams across Minnesota's three classes in Breakdown Sports' preseason polls for the upcoming Minnesota State High School League season. This tournament was not an MSHSL-sanctioned event.
Practice for the MSHSL season begins Aug. 12. The Knights' first match will come 7 p.m. Saturday 24 at Breakdown Sports' sixth annual Side Out Classic at Edina High School.
This is an MSHSL-sanctioned event featuring 18 matches between 36 teams from across the state.
Peterson commits to Belmont University
K-W volleyball senior captain Ally Peterson announced her collegiate destination over the weekend.
Peterson is off to Belmont University to play for the NCAA Division I Bears.
Belmont finished 5-23 and 5-11 in the Ohio Valley Conference in 2018. The roster this upcoming season lists one senior. At Peterson's outside hitter position, the Bears have two freshmen, two sophomores and a junior for 2019.
BU, located in Nashville, Tennessee, has six winning seasons this decade and finished one game below .500 in the other two.
Katelyn Harrison was hired in January as head coach. She posted a 115-51 record in five seasons prior at Division I College of Charleston.
Peterson has letted for K-W volleyball since her eighth grade season. She was all-Hiawatha Valley League honorable mention in 2016 and all-conference the last two years. She was Class AA all-state honorable mention in 2017 and all-state in 2018.
The 5-foot-10 right hander was named the 2018 Faribault Daily News Player of the Year.
Competing for one of Minnesota's top club programs, Northern Lights, Peterson was a 2018 AAU Nationals All-American.