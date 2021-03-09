The Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights boys basketball team earned a much-needed win at home Monday night against the Lake City Tigers 55-44. The Knights had lost four straight heading into their game against the Tigers, who they lost to by 23 the first time they met in Lake City on Feb. 9.
“This is probably one of our biggest wins of the season against a leader in our conference, a team that’s been playing really well and we haven’t been shooting the ball really well lately and have kind of been on a slide,” K-W coach Brent Lurken said. “It was nice to come back home and play in the castle. The boys played a great first half. Defensively we executed the game plan and were able to shut down their top-three scorers, so we were really happy with how the boys played tonight.”
The Knights are now 7-9 overall and 2-4 in the Blue Division of the Hiawatha Valley Conference. They have two more home games this week to finish up the regular season against Goodhue on Thursday (who they lost to by 30 on Feb. 12) and Rochester Lourdes on Friday. It is a very important week for Kenyon-Wanamingo as they head into the section playoffs.
“We want to try and secure the No. 4 seed and a home game in the playoffs,” Lurken said. “We thought if we could at least get one or two wins this week, that would hopefully lock up a four-seed for us. We’ve already got one, we might as well try and get one or two more.”
In the first half the Knights were firing on all cylinders, a drastic difference then the first game between the two teams.
Three Knights scored in double figures, led by junior Laden Nerison with 17 points. Junior Luke Alme added 12 points while fellow junior Trevor Steberg contributed 10 points. For Lake City, junior Justin Wohlers led the way with 14 points while junior Zach Dather added eight points. Junior Carson Matzke and freshman Keegan Ryan each contributed seven points.
“The first game we played mostly zone and kind of let them dictate the pace,” Lurken said. “Tonight, we came out in a lot more aggressive man (defense) and I thought we were able to play a lot more aggressively, physically, so I think that was a big difference for us.”
Kenyon-Wanamingo led 31-17 at halftime and held onto that lead for the rest of the game, never letting Lake City get closer than five points despite a Tiger run where their 3-pointers started falling. The Knights were able to be in the bonus with 5 minutes remaining and hold on for the victory.
“First half we actually shot the ball really well. Our offense was really clicking, we were hitting outside shots and getting some good drives to the basket,” Lurken said. “The second half was a little grittier, it was more offensive rebounds, getting to the free-throw line and that type of stuff. It was fun to see we could kind of play two styles.”