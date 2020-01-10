K-W’s boys basketball team struggled on the road Thursday evening against Randolph, with the Rockets holding the Knights to just 19 points in the first half and ultimately cruising to a 75-44 victory.
The loss was K-W’s most lopsided loss since a 91-41 loss to Class 2A’s 3rd-ranked team, the Lake City Tigers, a month ago.
Laden Nerison and Casey Wesbur each scored 10 points for the Knights, but the Rockets (8-5) did a better job limiting Nerison in particular than several of K-W’s recent opponents. Tate Erlandson finished with nine points, while Trevor Steberg chipped in five points and Garret Grove and Vic Martinez both scored four.
The Rockets snapped a three-game losing streak with an aggressive approach on offense that ultimately wore down the Knights’ defense. The Rockets found their way to the basket early and often, with 35 points in the first half and 39 in the second half. They sunk 17 shots from inside the arc and finished with 11 3-pointers as well.
The Knights (5-7) have another tough challenge ahead with a home game against Pine Island (6-4) on Tuesday, as the Panthers are currently riding a four-game winning streak.