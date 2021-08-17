With their place in the state tournament already secure, the Wanamingo Jacks provided themselves with an extra week to prepare thanks to Friday’s 9-1 victory against the Austin Greyhounds in Red Wing in the Region 5C championship.
The win secured Wanamingo the No. 1 seed out of Region 5C entering the state tournament, and provided the team with a first-round bye through the opening weekend of state tournament action Friday-Sunday. The Jacks play the winner of the Sartell Muskies and the Hutchinson Huskies on Sunday, Aug. 29 in Waconia.
To reach that point, Wanamingo turned to its ace, Brady Anfinson on Friday. The right-hander fired a complete game while allowing only one run, five hits and two walks. He struck out five batters.
The Jacks exploded offensively to start the game with four runs in the bottom of the first. They then added two runs in the bottom of the third, one in the bottom of the fourth and two in the bottom of the eighth.
Anfinson and Roosen both drove in three runs apiece, while Eric Swiggum and Sam Roosen both added an RBI as well. Swiggum scored three runs, Sam Roosen crossed the plate twice, and Alex Roosen, Peder Sviggum, Gavin Roosen and Anfinson all scored once.
Jacks pick up arms in draft
Not many pitchers have bested Brady Anfinson this summer. One of those lucky few — Tyler Schmitz — is now joining Wanamingo for the Class C state tournament after the Jacks plucked Schmitz off the Stwartville-Racine roster with the first overall selection of the Region 5C draft.
In a season-opening 5-1 victory for Stewartville-Racine against Wanamingo, Schmitz fired eight innings while allowing only one run with five strikeouts.
For the season, Schmitz led the Sharks with a 1.32 earned run average across 41 innings pitched.
Wanamingo also selected Jose Rosario from the Rochester Roadrunners in the second round and finished its draft by picking Tyler Nelson from Stewartville-Racine.
Rochester does not post its season statistics, but the Roadrunners typically used Rosario as one of their two best pitchers throughout the season. Nelson, meanwhile, is a bit of a dart throw.
The talent is undeniable, as the Hayfield native led the Sharks offensively in just about every category, but Minnesota Baseball Association rules dictate draftees are only eligible to pitch for their new teams.
On the mound this season, Nelson is credited with just one inning pitched, during which he didn't allow a baserunner and picked up a strikeout. In 2020, Nelson pitched 6 1/3 innings with a 2.84 ERA, and in 2019 he tossed 17 innings with a 1.59 ERA.