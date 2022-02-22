...WIDESPREAD SNOW TO CONTINUE ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
TODAY...
.A broad swath of snow will persist through Tuesday afternoon for
all of central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin,
winding down Tuesday evening. Most locations will see 3 to 6
inches of snow through Tuesday. This will cause slippery roads and
slow travel. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories
remain in effect through Tuesday afternoon.
Travel impacts are expected through Tuesday evening. Northeast
winds of 15 to 25 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting
snow. Please plan on extra travel time to reach your destination.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at
511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and south central
and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
&&
Kenyon-Wanamingo's Masyn Hanson fights for position during Thursday's loss against Caledonia/Houston in the Section 1A quarterfinals. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com)
The team season for the Kenyon-Wanamingo wresting team ended Thursday night in the Section 1A quarterfinals with a 38-27 loss against Caledonia/Houston.
A week prior, the Knights had beaten Caledonia/Houston, but an injury default in the 145-pound weight class plus a few close losses turned the tide in the rematch.
Now, the focus for Kenyon-Wanamingo shifts to the Section 1A individual tournament, which starts Friday at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center with the preliminary rounds. The rest of the tournament is scheduled for Saturday, with the top-two finishers in each weight class earning a spot in the Class A state tournament.
Caledonia/Houston 38, Kenyon-Wanamingo 27
106 – Braxton Lange (Cal) over Bryan Jacobson (K-W) Maj 11-0
113 – Tanner Ginther (Cal) over Masyn Hanson (K-W) Dec 2-0
120 – Simon Seymour (Cal) over Tate Miller (K-W) Dec 10-3
126 – Reed Sommer (K-W) over Gavin Plantz (Cal) Fall 1:57
132 – Owen Denstad (Cal) over Gavin Johnson (K-W) Dec 3-1
138 – Isaac Blocker (Cal) over Landon Trump (K-W) Fall 2:44