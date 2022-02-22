The team season for the Kenyon-Wanamingo wresting team ended Thursday night in the Section 1A quarterfinals with a 38-27 loss against Caledonia/Houston.

A week prior, the Knights had beaten Caledonia/Houston, but an injury default in the 145-pound weight class plus a few close losses turned the tide in the rematch.

Now, the focus for Kenyon-Wanamingo shifts to the Section 1A individual tournament, which starts Friday at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center with the preliminary rounds. The rest of the tournament is scheduled for Saturday, with the top-two finishers in each weight class earning a spot in the Class A state tournament.

Caledonia/Houston 38, Kenyon-Wanamingo 27

106 – Braxton Lange (Cal) over Bryan Jacobson (K-W) Maj 11-0

113 – Tanner Ginther (Cal) over Masyn Hanson (K-W) Dec 2-0

120 – Simon Seymour (Cal) over Tate Miller (K-W) Dec 10-3

126 – Reed Sommer (K-W) over Gavin Plantz (Cal) Fall 1:57

132 – Owen Denstad (Cal) over Gavin Johnson (K-W) Dec 3-1

138 – Isaac Blocker (Cal) over Landon Trump (K-W) Fall 2:44

145 – Tucker Ginther (Cal) over Trent Foss (K-W) Inj 0:00

152 – Cory Scanlan (Cal) over Dillon Bartel (K-W) Dec 9-6

160 – Owen Craig (K-W) over Alec Weinbender (Cal) Dec 4-1

170 – Aden Kulas (Cal) over Gage Thompson (K-W) Maj 10-2

182 – Jaedin Johnson (K-W) over Eric Mauss (Cal) Fall 4:14

195 – Will Van Epps (K-W) over Tyler Jennings (Cal) Fall 3:46

220 – Ayden Goetzinger (Cal) over Charles Koncur (K-W) Fall 0:30

285 – Amari Stokes (K-W) over Grant Ness (Cal) Fall 0:31

