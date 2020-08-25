The Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield girls soccer program is taking a big step forward this season by becoming a varsity sport.
The program previously competed only at the junior varsity level but this year the Cobras made the jump and will do so under the guidance of first-year head coach Alina Bachman.
“We practiced four hours every day last week and this week but they’re putting in the hustle and the effort,” Bachman said. “I’m really proud of everything they’ve accomplished in just one week of practice.”
Bachman hopes the hard work pays off for Triton/K-W/H as it transitions to tougher competition in the Hiawatha Valley League.
Three Kenyon-Wanamingo students play on the team. Senior Carrie Doehling, senior Aisha Ramirez and eighth-grader Haylie Budahn.
“I think we will do a lot better than last year because we’ve been working harder than last year and we have more girls so we won’t be as tired,” Budahn said.
The team has 26 players and Bachman expects a bit of a learning curve for herself and the players.
“It’s going to be a lot of learning for myself, the girls and even the returning girls who have soccer experience,” Bachman said. “It’s a whole new ball game stepping up to varsity and playing under a new coach. Hopefully we can keep working hard so we can compete with the rest of the HVL.”
Bachman does have nine seniors on the team, which will help, but around half of the team hasn’t played soccer in the past.
“So we’re really building a program quite literally from the ground up,” she said.
Bachman wants to use a high pressure attacking system to generate offense and compete against the rest of the conference. The junior varsity team last season played competitively, she said, and won a few games but didn’t get blown out by opponents often, either.
The Cobras open the season Friday against Byron in Byron.