The transition was never going to be instantaneous.
That's what Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling coach Nathan Lexvold needs to continue reminding himself in the early part of the 2021-22 season, which continued Thursday night with a home triangular against Faribault and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
While the Knights split the two matches — a respectable result against a conference opponent and a Class AAA team — the close 42-34 win a NRHEG team it beat by 26 points five days earlier before a non-competitive 51-21 loss against Faribault was tough to swallow.
"It’s not ideal to lose because I hate losing, but it is what it is," Lexvold said. "I try to tell the kids that there’s no such thing as losing and you’re just learning, more or less. That’s what we’re trying to do. We just haven’t had that many forfeits like this in a while, so that’s frustrating. It’s going to be a learning year for me, too.”
With a handful of wrestlers unavailable to compete Thursday night, the Knights were forced to forfeit two weight classes against the Panthers and four against the Falcons.
That's because the Knights graduated a monumental senior class that won a Section 2A title last year, but enter this season with lower varsity numbers and no seniors on the roster.
"We’re still young, we’re still learning and just trying to get everything put together.”
The potential for K-W is still evident for Lexvold, even just a few minutes after the loss to Faribault. In a season-opening team tournament at Chisago Lakes, the Knights were competitive in losses against Foley and Cambridge-Isanti while easing past Chisago Lakes and NRHEG.
"I was happier than I thought I was going to be," Lexvold said.
Thursday night, the Knights were helped by 2-0 records from Ryan LaCanne (106-pound weight class), Dillon Bartel (152), Jaedin Johnson (170) and Will VanEpps (195). LaCanne, Bartel and Johnson all pinned their Faribault opponents, while VanEpps entirely controlled a 5-0 decision against the Falcons.
The pieces are there, Lexvold said, it's just a matter of how quickly they can come together.
“We’re just working toward the end of the year," Lexvold said. "That’s always the goal, to peak at the right time. All these ones are just learning processes and whatnot."