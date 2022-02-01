The Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team racked up the bonus points Thursday night to surge past Westfield 54-24.
The only three matches the Knights did not win by forfeit or fall were Masyn Hanson's 8-0 major decision in the 106-pound weight class, Reed Sommer's 19-4 technical fall in the 126-pound weight class and Dillon Bartel's 6-3 decision in the 160-pound weight class.
Otherwise, Tate Miller (113), Landon Trump (132), Will Van Epps (195), Charles Koncur (220) and Amari Stokes (285) all won by fall.
The full results from the dual are listed below:
106: Masyn Hanson (KEWA) over Kevin Hodge (WERA) (MD 8-0)
113: Tate Miller (KEWA) over Hunter Simonson (WERA) (Fall 5:14)
120: Bo Zwiener (WERA) over (KEWA) (For.)
126: Reed Sommer (KEWA) over Cannon Wacek (WERA) (TF 19-4 0:00)
132: Landon Trump (KEWA) over Grant Magnuson (WERA) (Fall 1:54)
138: Gavin Johnson (KEWA) over (WERA) (For.)
145: Cade Christianson (WERA) over Austin Avery (KEWA) (Fall 1:14)
152: Keegan Bronson (WERA) over (KEWA) (For.)
160: Dillon Bartel (KEWA) over Sam Skillestad (WERA) (Dec 6-3)
170: Tyler Archer (WERA) over Gage Thompson (KEWA) (Fall 2:11)
182: Jaedin Johnson (KEWA) over (WERA) (For.)
195: Will Van Epps (KEWA) over Vincent Hernandez (WERA) (Fall 3:06)
220: Charles Koncur (KEWA) over Brody Johnson (WERA) (Fall 0:42)
285: Amari Stokes (KEWA) over Sam Pirkl (WERA) (Fall 0:44)