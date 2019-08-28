The Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team proved it could take a punch.
In a battle of Class A top-10 teams, the No. 1 K-W Knights (2-0) overcame a first set loss and faced a match point for the No. 5 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers (0-1), only to come back in the set and win the match 3-1 by scores of 21-25, 28-26, 25-19, 25-19.
"I just think that they knew that’s not how we play ball. I thought we had a good start then we kind of played soft," said K-W coach Jen Nerison. "We were playing into their block. They have a solid block. We were not adjusting to their block. Delaney (Donahue), wow, she is an awesome defender back there. We had to talk about hitting different places to avoid her. Every time she touched the ball she made good things happen."
WEM, outfitted in new green Under Armour uniforms with black and white trim, led for much of the first set as it sought its second straight win over K-W.
The 2018 match went five sets and this one appeared to have the same trappings.
K-W's attack improved substantially and resulted in a lead for much of the second set.
"We didn't get the outcome we wanted, but other than that it was a great way to start the season," said WEM coach Crystal Lamont. "Kenyon is a tough volleyball team and deserves its top rating. Offensively they are so aggressive and they are relentless in their attack. (Ally) Peterson and (Julianna) Boyum kept our defense scrambling most of the night."
The Knights led 24-21 in the second set before the Bucs scored four straight to force their own set point.
"I wasn’t too nervous," said K-W senior setter Madi Luebke. "Since we were younger, our grade’s always been a comeback team, even in basketball and everything. I knew we could do it. We had to keep working."
And that they did. They retook a 26-25 lead and after WEM tied it again, K-W reeled off two in a row to win the overtime set.
One of Peterson's match-high 23 kills knotted the match 1-1.
Top-10 Class A volleyball:— Mike Randleman (@FDNmike) August 28, 2019
No. 1 Kenyon-Wanamingo evens the match at 1-1 at No. 5 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, hanging on for a 28-26 second set win. WEM took the first 25-21. pic.twitter.com/bS8Yg2mlwA
WEM stayed within earshot in each of the last two sets, but the early dramatic tapered down.
An 18-match home win streak came to a close.
K-W now owns two top-10 wins after sweeping No. 8 Caledonia on Saturday at the Sideout Classic.
Lamont knows her athletic, talented, yet relatively inexperienced team can learn a lot in defeat.
"We have a lot of players new to the varsity this year and this was a great way to show them the level they have to play at to beat the best," Lamont said. "I thought (middle hitter) Trista Hering had a great match. At times she controlled the net for us."
Luebke achieved 1,000 career set assists during the first set.
"I’m really humbled. It’s a really cool thing to accomplish and my teammates helped me get there," Luebke said. "I love when Julianna hits almost a 10-footer or Ally hits it down the line really hard. Just stuff like that. Cool balls we should get the point and we end up getting a kill."
Added Nerison on Luebke, who joined fellow setter Riley Dummer in keeping the offense running well: "She works so hard. She’s really improved her selection, who she gives it to at the times we need to. Shifting the defense. I think she’s just got a lot smarter and that’s helped out our hitters."
K-W has its home and Hiawatha Valley League opener 7:15 p.m. Sept. 5 vs. Pine Island. The Panthers were 13-17 in 2018 and have lost 3-1 at Waseca and 3-0 at Chatfield. They're at Class A No. 2 Medford on Thursday.
WEM hits the road to take on Class AAA Faribault (0-1) 7 p.m. Thursday. The Falcons were 8-18 in 2018 and are senior-less in 2019. They lost 3-0 Tuesday at Farmington.
Kenyon-Wanamingo 3, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 1
K — 21 28 25 25
W — 25 26 19 19
K-W statistics — Kills: Ally Peterson 23; Julianna Boyum 16; Hailey Lerfald, Megan Mattson 6; Leah Berg 5; Ellie Benson 3 … Digs: Boyum 21; Mattson 19; Peterson 17; Riley Dummer 15; Kaia Johnson 13; Berg, Benson 3; Lerfald 1 … Assists: Luebke 26; Dummer 25; Boyum 4 … Blocks: Boyum 4; Peterson 3; Lerfald 2; Luebke, Benson 1 … Aces: Boyum, Peterson, Dummer 1
WEM statistics — Kills: Toryn Richards 17; Kylie Pittmann 13; Trista Hering 6; Delaney Donahue 5; Ellie Ready 3 … Digs: Pittmann 19; Donahue 15; Richards 12; Allison Rients 9; Ready 8; Autumn Taylor 4; Hering 1 … Assists: Ready 34 … Blocks: Hering 7; Pittmann, Donahue 3; Ready, Richards 1 … Aces: Ready, Rients 2; Richards, Donahue 1