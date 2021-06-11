Kenyon-Wanamingo qualified for the top-six podium 11 times between Tuesday and Thursday at the Section 1A track and field championships, as well as one earning a spot to next week’s state meet.
Senior Laden Nerison led the Knights by winning Tuesday’s triple jump finals with a distance of 42 feet, 5½ inches.
K-W co-head coach Rachel Cline even said Nerison has more untapped potential to unlock next week.
“He didn’t have his best jump, but he did a great job getting to state,” Cline said.
Nerison peaked with 43-4¾ May 25 at the Kenyon-Wanamingo Invitational.
Teammate Rachel Nesseth observed Nerison’s dedication since the season began in March.
“He’s been working hard all year,” she said.
Freshman Hayley Lentsch led a promising young girls program with four podium appearances. It started Tuesday by placing fourth in long jump where 16 feet, 4 ½ inches was one inch away from second place and a state berth. Sophomore teammate Vanessa Schmidt was next at 15-8½.
Top two finishers per event qualify for state, as well as additional competitors who meet state qualifying standard, which was 17 feet for long jump.
Lentsch competed in three preliminary running events Tuesday, all of which ended up in top-six finishes in Thursday’s finals. She improved from 26.97 seconds and in sixth in the 200-meter dash to leap up to fifth at 26.9.
Lentsch stayed put in sixth place in the 400 finals, though her time dropped from 1:03.27 to 1:01.76.
“The 400 is my favorite race,” Lentsch said. “I got sixth place and I wish I got more,”
She was also the second leg of the 400-meter relay squad featuring the junior Nesseth first, junior Stella Rechtzigel in third and sophomore Vanessa Schmidt the anchor.
They earned third place at 51.5 seconds, finishing .2 ahead of Stewartville in fourth, as well as behind Rochester Lourdes (50.46) and Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland/Southland (50.93).
“The (400 relay) was exciting. We were hoping to go to state, but we just barely missed it,” Cline said. “Our other goal was to break our school record again which was 51.9 and we got 51.05, so that was pretty exciting.”
Nesseth made the podium in both hurdles events. She grabbed fourth in the 300 by .09 seconds at 48.42 and sixth in the 100 hurdles by .23 seconds at 17.31.
The 300 hurdles was her third event of the day in sweltering 90-plus degree heat that pushed the meet’s start time back one hour.
“In the 300, she was a little dead but she still did really well to place and get a medal,” Cline said.
Added Nesseth: It’s been really fun,” she said. “I’ve been making major cuts on my 300 hurdles.
Junior Josh Schmidt and Nerison earned third and fourth place, respectively, in long jump. Schmidt soared 20-1½ behind Matthew DeMars of Lake City (21-8) and Steele Tebay of Hayfield (20-7¼) and ahead of Nerison (20-½).
Schmidt also stuck in sixth place from the prelims, clocking an 11.58 in the finals.
“I got third in long jump. I was hoping to get second to get to state, but there’s always next year,” Schmidt said. “The 100, I’ve been cutting a bunch of time off lately just because of all the competition up here, it’s really fun.”
The COVID-19 cancelation kept K-W from utilizing its brand new track and field facility in 2020, but the Knights were able to host a meet in 2021 and are on an upward trajectory with all but Nerison returning from the section meet crew.
“Being able to watch everybody’s (personal records), especially Josh’s in long jump,” Vanessa Schmidt said, “it’s really cool to see how far we’ve come from two years ago to today.”
The Class A state track and field meet is June 17-18 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. June 17 hosts Class A and AA boys and girls 3,200-meter runs.
June 18 is the Class A meet with the boys beginning at 10 a.m. and the girls at 3:30 p.m. The Class AA meet is June 19 at the same times.