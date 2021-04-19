BASEBALL
K-W 15, Medford 5
The Knights (3-0) pounced for eight runs in the bottom of the first and six more in the bottom of the third to race past the Tigers (0-2) in five innings Friday afternoon in Kenyon.
Gavin Sommer started on the mound for K-W and fired four innings while allowing two runs (one earned) and striking out eight batters.
Owen Hilke, Bray Olson and Luke Berg all notched a pair of hits in the win, while Tyler Craig, Sommer, Steberg, Paul Kortsch and Jaedin Johnson all finished with one hit apiece.
The Knights are back in action Thursday afternoon at home against Stewartville (1-2).
K-W 7, Lake City 3
Trevor Steberg fired 6 1/3 innings Thursday afternoon to lead the Knights to its second Hiawatha Valley League victory in as many tries against the Tigers. Steberg allowed three runs (two earned), four hits and two walks while striking out three batters.
Tyler Craig then handled the final two outs and notched a strikeout.
Offensively, Luke Berg, Owen Hilke and Gavin Sommer all laced a pair of hits, Alex Vold finished with a hit, a walk, two runs and an RBI, and all of Jaedin Johnson, Paul Kortsch, Bray Olson and Craig finished with one hit apiece.
SOFTBALL
The Knights lost a pair of games Thursday and Saturday by scores of 19-1 against Stewartville and 13-1 against Chatfield.
In the loss against Stewartville, the Knights scored in the bottom of the third with a rally sparked by the bottom of their lineup. Lydia Schaefer and McKenzie Moore both singled to set up the top of the order, where Rachel Ryan singled to drive in Moore.
K-W returns to the field Thursday at home against Triton.
TRACK AND FIELD
The Kenyon-Wanamingo boys and girls track and field teams traveled to Byron on Thursday for a quadrangular against Stewartville, Rochester Lourdes and Byron, although the hosts did not compete in the girls competition.
The Knights finished third with 42 points in the girls competition, while the boys team finished third with 50 points. Stewartville claimed both the boys and girls titles.
The K-W boys were led by a first-place finish from Laden Nerison in the triple jump and a first-place finish from Josh Schmidt in the long jump. Schmidt also finished second in the 100- and 200-meter dash, and Nersion snagged second in the 800, while Michael Pliscott crossed in third in the 800.
The Knights also picked up second and third-place finishes in the two-mile run via Austin Erickson and Nathan Carroll, and in the 300 hurdles via Daniel Van Epps and Austin Carroll.
In the girls competition, K-W was paced by Rachel Nesseth's first-place finish in the 100 hurdles, her second-place finish in the 300 hurdles and her work on the first-place 400 relay, which also included Hayley Lentsch, Stella Rechtzigel and Vanessa Schmidt. Schmidt also finished third in the 100, while Lentsch snagged third in the 200 and the long jump.