There's no simulating the feeling of walking out of the tunnel to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul for the individual wrestling state tournament.
So, while all three of the Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestlers competing Friday in the Class A state tournament didn't register a win, a pair of those three experienced those bright lights and large crowds for the first time, and all three will have at least one more opportunity in future years to return for another trip.
"We came out a little bit flat," Kenyon-Wanamingo coach Nathan Lexvold said. "We just didn't wrestle our match, but that happens up here. I remember my junior year I lost 1-0 and I was done.
"No one's a senior," he added, "so they all have a chance to come back next year. Hopefully, they can repeat, do that and improve from what they learned from this year."
The state contingent for the Knights consisted of juniors Carter Quam and Alec Johnson, and eighth-grader Gavin Johnson.
Quam entered his first state tournament ranked No. 8 in Class A in the 220-pound weight class by the guillotine.com, but suffered a 14-6 loss against Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City's Logan Sherwood in the first round.
After Sherwood was then pinned in the championship quarterfinal, Quam wasn't awarded a spot in the consolation bracket.
A similar fate awaited Alec Johnson, who was pinned in the third period against third-seeded Brett Willaby in the 138-pound bracket. Willaby, a former state champion, was then bested in an 11-8 decision against Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg's Will Magaard, another former state champion.
That meant a potential spots in the consolation bracket for Alec Johnson were instead taken up by Willaby and the first-round opponent of Magaard.
"That's hard when the person you lose to loses, so you don't even get a chance to come back," Lexvold said. "That parts a little bit difficult, but that's why you have to be ready to go right away."
Gavin Johnson, meanwhile, was pinned in his first-round match against second-seeded Anthony Romero from GMLOS in the 106-pound bracket. Romero then advanced to the semifinals with an 8-4 decision, giving Gavin Johnson a spot in Friday night's consolation contest.
There, though, he lost by a 15-5 major decision.
"Once you get underneath those lights and walk out to the crowd from that tunnel, it's a little bit nerve-racking," Lexvold said. "To get that out of your system as an eighth-grader, that's really good. I look back, and I think he's only our second eight-grader to make it in school history, so that's really good potential."
That potential extends to both Alec Johnson and Quam as well, who Lexvold credited with helping him navigate his first year in charge of the Kenyon-Wanamingo program.
"This team is really, really coachable," Lexvold said. "They're easy to coach and we don't have a lot of troublemakers on the team, so that makes my job easier. There's not a lot of drama to deal with, I was just able to focus more on coaching wrestling, which made it easy."