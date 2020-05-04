<&firstgraph>There is always a first time for everything!
I have always stayed away from turkey hunting in the spring because it’s my busiest fishing guide time. This month I am going to give turkey hunting a try for the first time. As a novice, here is my strategy.<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>• Turkeys think like whitetail deer — I observed a ton of turkeys last fall while bow hunting for deer and I noticed their behavior is very similar. They like to travel along wood edges like deer and are most active at sunrise and sunset. Their eyesight is just as good as a deer and they are relatively easy to predict. I am hunting turkeys this month like I was hunting deer.
• Ground blinds — Hunting from a ground blind is not my favorite thing but for turkeys, it fits. I set out two ground blinds recently along travel areas that deer are also using. I have covered them into any foliage I could find and left myself a routine 20-yard shot.<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>Always put your ground blinds up at least a week ahead of time to allow the critters to get used to seeing it.
<&firstgraph>• Calling — As a newcomer to turkey hunting, I believe my calling expertise is rather limited so my plan is to call very little.
<&firstgraph>Many turkeys have been fooled already during the first couple of seasons, so my calling will be brief. You can overcall just like for ducks.
<&firstgraph>I have avoided turkey hunting previously because I know I would like it and do I really need another outdoor pursuit?
<&firstgraph>That would be a yes!