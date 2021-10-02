The Bethlehem Academy football team exploded for seven plays of at least 20 yards Friday night at Bruce Smith Field in Faribault to power an 18-6 victory against Kenyon-Wanamingo.
Those big plays helped offset three turnovers, eight penalties for 90 yards, running 26 fewer plays than the Knights and possessing the ball for seven minutes less than the opposition.
With 3 minutes, 52 seconds left in the first quarter, sophomore quarterback Elliot Viland tossed a 28-yard touchdown pass to junior Charlie King to push the Cardinals in front 6-0 after the two-point conversion was no good. Senior Aiden Tobin extended that lead to 12-0 with 9:03 left in the second quarter when his 6-yard touchdown run capped off a drive that featured a 26-yard run by sophomore Oliver Linnemann and a 23-yard run by senior Brady Strodtman on back-to-back plays.
Kenyon-Wanamingo made it a 12-6 at halftime when sophomore quarterback Will Van Epps fired a 23-yard touchdown pass to senior Laden Nerison with 29 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Bethlehem Academy moved that advantage back to two scores with 5:58 left in the game, though, when sophomord Derrick Sando raced in for a 20-yard touchdown run to cap off a drive that features a 30-yard pass from Viland to senior Jax Bokman and a 20-yard run from Strodtman.
All in all, the Cardinals finished with 387 yards of total offense compared to 244 for the Knights, with 262 of those coming on the ground off of 37 carries, good for more than seven yards a carry. That was led by Strodtman's 112 yards on 12 carries, while Sando added 81 yards on 12 carries, Linnemann rushed four times for 52 yards and Tobin added six rushes for 14 yards.
Through the air, Viland completed 5 of 14 passes for 125 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Bokman racked up 71 receiving yards on three catches, and King added 54 yards on a pair of receptions. Defensively, King led the way with 10.5 tackles, with Strodtman providing 9.5 takedowns.
Kenyon-Wanamingo was paced offensively by senior fullback Evan Brossard's 14 carries for 112 yards, while Nerison carried the ball nine times for 42 yards and senior Josh Schmidt logged nine carries for 19 yards.
Nerison also hauled in three receptions for 45 yards, and Alex Vold notched a pair of catches for 12 yards. Van Epps completed 8 of 27 passes for 67 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Kenyon-Wanamingo drops to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the Mid Southeast Blue Subdistrict. The Knights will aim to get back on track next week at home against Fillmore Central (4-1).