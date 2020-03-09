First days are accompanied with a lot of emotions.
Excitement, jitters and optimism often ring throughout the first day of practice, and that was the case Monday afternoon for the Kenyon-Wanamingo softball team.
All those emotions were paired with the sobering reminder that before the Knights are fully able to take the field, they'll be undergoing a whole lot of preseason conditioning.
"We got started with a nice little workout, there," senior Morgyn Schaefer said with a laugh.
Schaefer is one of eight seniors returning from last year's Kenyon-Wanamingo team that finished 2-19, although one of those wins came in its opening-round playoff matchup.
Along with Schaefer, Madi Luebke, Karlie Hodgman, Ellie Benson, Kallie Bauer, Sydney Burow and Chloe Olson form the eight-player senior class.
While the Knights graduated only one senior from last year, it was their primary pitcher, Emma Berquam.
"I think our main focus is pitching right now," Schaefer said. "We lost our senior pitcher last year, so we're looking for a pitcher."
If the answer in the pitching circle doesn't come from the large senior class, it's likely to come from one of the much younger members of the Kenyon-Wanamingo team. While the Knights possess plenty of top-end experience, the roster isn't flush with sophomore and juniors, and is filled out by a large contingent of talented freshmen.
"The younger girls are really good," Benson said. "A lot of them play year round."
"It's cool to have all these people you've played with and then mix in new people," Bauer added. "It's the same sport but a new environment, so it's fun."
Hodgman also pointed out that while softball fundamentals are likely to be a large focus of the first couple weeks of practice, those will likely be paired with team-building exercises to make sure a chasm doesn't develop in the age gap.
"That's probably our main focus," Hodgman said. "Just getting the whole team to be one and not just the older girls and the younger girls."
Kenyon-Wanamingo is scheduled to start its season April 3 at Hayfield, before playing its first home game April 7 against Lake City at Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School.