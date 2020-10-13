The Kenyon-Wanamingo football team was unable to produce enough consistent offense on Friday night in Goodhue, where it lost 20-12 in the first game of the season.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 14-0 lead with a 79-yard passing touchdown from Will Opsahl to Cam Mendelkow with two minutes, 37 seconds left in the first quarter, and then Malakye Parker's five-yard rushing touchdown, which was followed by a two-point conversion, with 3:55 left in the second quarter.
The Knights were able to get on the scoreboard before halftime, when quarterback Luke Berg was able to spring free for a 44-yard rushing touchdown with 2:04 left in the second quarter to trim the deficit to 14-6.
In the third quarter, however, Goodhue pushed its lead back to two possessions with Logan Ferguson's 10-yard rushing touchdown to make the score 20-6. With 8:27 left in the fourth quarter, K-W once again cut the lead to one possession with Tyler Craig's 14-yard rushing touchdown to make it 20-12.
The Knights were unable to advance the ball near the red zone again for the remainder of the game.
In addition to his lengthy rushing touchdown, Berg completed 6 of his 14 passes for 120 yards and an interception. Casey Wesbur caught a pair of passes for 36 yards, while Laden Nerison hauled in a pair of receptions for 66 yards.
On the ground, K-W was led by Craig's 61 yards on 17 carries, while Bray Olson also contributed 39 yards on eight carries. Craig also caught one pass for eight yards, and Olson notched a reception for 10 yards.
This week
K-W will play at home for the first time this season Friday night, when Fillmore Central is scheduled to visit Kenyon.
In week one, Fillmore Central was blown out by visiting Medford 38-14 despite grabbing a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Falcons managed only 176 yards of total offense in the loss and tossed three interceptions.