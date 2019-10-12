On a cold, windy and sleet-filled night, one could have predicted Friday’s matchup between Kenyon-Wanamingo and Medford would be low-scoring. And those people would have predicted correctly.
After a scoreless first half, Kenyon-Wanamingo was able to get in the endzone twice while blanking the Tigers in the second half for a 14-0 Mid Southeast (White) district victory.
The Knights improved to 3-4 overall and picked up their first district win (1-3), while the Tigers dropped to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in district play.
Luke Berg broke the scoreless affair with a 2-yard touchdown run with 10:11 remaining in the third quarter. Bray Olson extended KW’s lead with a 5-yard run with 6:19 left in the fourth.
Because of the drop in temperature, K-W only threw five times all night and had 40 rushing attempts. Olson led the attack with 38 yards on 19 carries.
The Knights close out the regular season 7 p.m. Wednesday at Goodhue.
K-W 14, Medford 0
KW — 0 0 7 7
M — 0 0 0 0