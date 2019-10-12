K-W v Medford

Kenyon-Wanamingo's Tyler Craig is wrapped up by a Medford defender while offensive lineman Carter Quam looks to create running space. (Dan Slaubaugh/Faribault Daily News).

 By DAN SLAUBAUGH dslaubaugh@faribault.com

On a cold, windy and sleet-filled night, one could have predicted Friday’s matchup between Kenyon-Wanamingo and Medford would be low-scoring. And those people would have predicted correctly.

After a scoreless first half, Kenyon-Wanamingo was able to get in the endzone twice while blanking the Tigers in the second half for a 14-0 Mid Southeast (White) district victory.

The Knights improved to 3-4 overall and picked up their first district win (1-3), while the Tigers dropped to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in district play.

Luke Berg broke the scoreless affair with a 2-yard touchdown run with 10:11 remaining in the third quarter. Bray Olson extended KW’s lead with a 5-yard run with 6:19 left in the fourth.

Because of the drop in temperature, K-W only threw five times all night and had 40 rushing attempts. Olson led the attack with 38 yards on 19 carries.

The Knights close out the regular season 7 p.m. Wednesday at Goodhue.

K-W 14, Medford 0

KW — 0 0 7 7

M — 0 0 0 0

