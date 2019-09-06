Theoretically, the Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team didn't break much of a sweat in Thursday's win.
Literally, the Class A No. 1 Knights (3-0, 1-0 Hiawatha Valley League) worked up a bit of a lather in a hot home gym en route to breezing past the Pine Island Panthers (0-5, 0-1 HVL) in a sweep by scores of 25-13, 25-5, 25-16.
The Knights were able to get everyone on the roster into the match as they continued a win streak in the series dating back to 2008.
Five points allowed in set two were the fewest by a K-W opponent this season.
After having nine days in between the last match, K-W has four to prepare for an anticipated 7:15 p.m. Tuesday matchup at Class AA No. 5 Kasson-Mantorville (3-0, 1-0 HVL). The KoMets swept Class AAA squads Rochester Century and Eastview, as well as HVL foe Lake City, which is among those receiving votes outside the AA top 10.
K-W is also hosting a 'C' and junior varsity tournament 9 a.m. Saturday.
Kenyon-Wanamingo 3, Pine Island 0
P — 13 5 16
K — 25 25 25
K-W statistics — Kills: Ally Peterson 10; Julianna Boyum 6; Megan Mattson 5; Hailey Lerfald 3; Leah Berg, Ellie Benson 2; Josi Quam, Stella Rechtzigel, Julia Dahl, Tess Erlandson 1 … Blocks: Boyum, Lerfald 3; Mattson, Rechtzigel 2; Peterson 1 … Assists: Madi Luebke 13; Riley Dummer 10; Mattson, Dahl, Boyum 2; Kaia Johnson, Peterson, Rechtzigel 1 … Digs: Luebke 21; Mattson 9; Boyum, Peterson 7; Johnson, Berg, Dummer, Lerfald, Rechtzigel, Dahl 1 … Aces: Peterson 4; Boyum 3; Johnson, Mattson, Quam 1
PI statistics — Kills: Mikkey Noll 4; Kylie Davidson 3; Taylor Koenen, Bailey Dewitz 2; Brooke Sinning; Simone Kabat 1 … Digs: Noll 8; Megan Leland 6; Paige Yetzer 3; Sinning, Dewitz 2; Koenen 1 … Assists: Yetzer 7; Dewitz 5 … Blocks: Sinning 2; Davidson 1