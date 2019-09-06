Kaia Johnson

K-W libero Kaia Johnson served during the second set of Thursday's home win against Pine Island. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader)

 By MIKE RANDLEMAN mrandleman@faribault.com

Theoretically, the Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team didn't break much of a sweat in Thursday's win.

Literally, the Class A No. 1 Knights (3-0, 1-0 Hiawatha Valley League) worked up a bit of a lather in a hot home gym en route to breezing past the Pine Island Panthers (0-5, 0-1 HVL) in a sweep by scores of 25-13, 25-5, 25-16.

The Knights were able to get everyone on the roster into the match as they continued a win streak in the series dating back to 2008.

Five points allowed in set two were the fewest by a K-W opponent this season.

After having nine days in between the last match, K-W has four to prepare for an anticipated 7:15 p.m. Tuesday matchup at Class AA No. 5 Kasson-Mantorville (3-0, 1-0 HVL). The KoMets swept Class AAA squads Rochester Century and Eastview, as well as HVL foe Lake City, which is among those receiving votes outside the AA top 10.

K-W is also hosting a 'C' and junior varsity tournament 9 a.m. Saturday.

Kenyon-Wanamingo 3, Pine Island 0

P — 13 5 16

K — 25 25 25

K-W statistics — Kills: Ally Peterson 10; Julianna Boyum 6; Megan Mattson 5; Hailey Lerfald 3; Leah Berg, Ellie Benson 2; Josi Quam, Stella Rechtzigel, Julia Dahl, Tess Erlandson 1 … Blocks: Boyum, Lerfald 3; Mattson, Rechtzigel 2; Peterson 1 … Assists: Madi Luebke 13; Riley Dummer 10; Mattson, Dahl, Boyum 2; Kaia Johnson, Peterson, Rechtzigel 1 … Digs: Luebke 21; Mattson 9; Boyum, Peterson 7; Johnson, Berg, Dummer, Lerfald, Rechtzigel, Dahl 1 … Aces: Peterson 4; Boyum 3; Johnson, Mattson, Quam 1

PI statistics — Kills: Mikkey Noll 4; Kylie Davidson 3; Taylor Koenen, Bailey Dewitz 2; Brooke Sinning; Simone Kabat 1 … Digs: Noll 8; Megan Leland 6; Paige Yetzer 3; Sinning, Dewitz 2; Koenen 1 … Assists: Yetzer 7; Dewitz 5 … Blocks: Sinning 2; Davidson 1

Reach Sports Editor Mike Randleman at 507-333-3119 or on Twitter @fdnmike.

© Copyright 2019 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

 

 

Sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News. Graduated from Iowa State University in 2016. Originally from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Load comments