After winning the Hiawatha Valley League Conference Championship, Zumbrota Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Natasha Sortland put the icing on the cake, winning the Section 1A Girls’ Cross Country Championship Thursday at the Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Placing first, Sortland (18:11.4) finished an entire minute ahead of second-place Jacey Majerus (19:17.5) from Lake City.
As a team, Z-M/K-W girls placed 13th of 19 teams at the event. Junior Hailey Grudem (23:12.4) finished 69th out of 135 runners, freshman Bobbie Rae Benson (23:50.8) placed 84th, sophomore Alexis Berkner (24:43.4) 104th, junior Sierra Belcher (25:33.1) 112th, sophomore Sidda Hunt (25:34.4) 114th and Madelyn Hofschulte (28:06.0) 130th.
On the boys’ side, Z-M/K-W finished 12th of 22. Eighth-grader Preston Ohm (918:39.0) placed 45th amongst 157 runners. Freshman Kayden Rodrick (18:57.8) followed at 57th. Sophomore Blake Lochner (19:28.2) placed 80th, while freshman Sam Knowlton (19:37.1), Miles Berg (19:45.1) and Ryan Lexvold (19:47.2) finished 84th, 88th and 91st, respectively. Junior Parker Miller (20:24.8) placed 113th.
Top seven girls individuals
1. Natasha Sortland (Zumbro-Mazep/Kenyon-Wanam) 18:11.4
2. Jacey Majerus (Lake City) 19:17.5
3. Lauryn Renier (Rochester Lourdes) 19:30.8
4. Madilyn Simon (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 19:37.7
5. Meg Degen (Rochester Lourdes) 19:43.7
6. Molly Kate Hagen (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 19:47.9
7. Mela Schmitz (Lake City) 20:00.8
Top seven boys individuals
1. Luke O’Hare (Lewstn-Altra/Rshfrd-Ptrsn) 16:48.7
2. Reese Anderson (Lake City) 17:02.9
3. Joe Kozlowski (Lake City) 17:13.3
4. Jake Boudreau (La Crescent-Hokah) 17:16.1
5. Tyler Rislov (Lewstn-Altra/Rshfrd-Ptrsn) 17:18.4
6. Kevin Turlington (Rochester Lourdes) 17:19.2
7. Tanner Horton (Pine Island) 17:22.1
Girls team results
1. Lake City 67, 2. Stewartville 74, 3. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 109, 4. Cotter 135, 5. Rochester Lourdes 141, 6. Raache 159, 7. Chatfield 179, 8. La Crescent-Hokah 217, 9. Pine Island 244, 10. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 298, 11. Lanesboro/Fillmore Centrl 298, 12. Pacelli 323, 13. Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo 356, 14. GrndMdw/Lry-Ostrnd/Sthlnd 365, 15. Goodhue 373, 16. St. Charles 392, 17. Wabasha-Kellogg 498, 18. Cannon Falls 515, 19. Blooming Prairie 534
Boys team results
1. Lake City 53, 2. Lewstn-Altra/Rshfrd-Ptrsn 71, 3. La Crescent-Hokah 105, 4. Pine Island 124, 5. Stewartville 141, 6. Rochester Lourdes 195, 7. Chatfield 199, 8. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 202, 9. St. Charles 220, 10. Raache 277, 11. Schaeffer Academy 343, 12. Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo 351, 13. Cotter 387, 14. Wabasha-Kellogg 394, 15. Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 418, 16. Goodhue 437, 17., Cannon Falls 455, 18. Dover-Eyota 480, 19. Blooming Prairie 502, 20. GrndMdw/Lry-Ostrnd/Sthlnd 525, 21. Kingsland 570, 22. Hayfield 627