Natasha Sortland

Z-M/K-W freshman Natasha Sortland punched her ticket to the state tournament after winning the Section 1A Girls’ Cross Country Championship Thursday at the Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota. (Kenyon Leader file photo)

After winning the Hiawatha Valley League Conference Championship, Zumbrota Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Natasha Sortland put the icing on the cake, winning the Section 1A Girls’ Cross Country Championship Thursday at the Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.

Placing first, Sortland (18:11.4) finished an entire minute ahead of second-place Jacey Majerus (19:17.5) from Lake City.

As a team, Z-M/K-W girls placed 13th of 19 teams at the event. Junior Hailey Grudem (23:12.4) finished 69th out of 135 runners, freshman Bobbie Rae Benson (23:50.8) placed 84th, sophomore Alexis Berkner (24:43.4) 104th, junior Sierra Belcher (25:33.1) 112th, sophomore Sidda Hunt (25:34.4) 114th and Madelyn Hofschulte (28:06.0) 130th.

On the boys’ side, Z-M/K-W finished 12th of 22. Eighth-grader Preston Ohm (918:39.0) placed 45th amongst 157 runners. Freshman Kayden Rodrick (18:57.8) followed at 57th. Sophomore Blake Lochner (19:28.2) placed 80th, while freshman Sam Knowlton (19:37.1), Miles Berg (19:45.1) and Ryan Lexvold (19:47.2) finished 84th, 88th and 91st, respectively. Junior Parker Miller (20:24.8) placed 113th.

Top seven girls individuals

1. Natasha Sortland (Zumbro-Mazep/Kenyon-Wanam) 18:11.4

2. Jacey Majerus (Lake City) 19:17.5

3. Lauryn Renier (Rochester Lourdes) 19:30.8

4. Madilyn Simon (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 19:37.7

5. Meg Degen (Rochester Lourdes) 19:43.7

6. Molly Kate Hagen (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 19:47.9

7. Mela Schmitz (Lake City) 20:00.8

Top seven boys individuals

1. Luke O’Hare (Lewstn-Altra/Rshfrd-Ptrsn) 16:48.7

2. Reese Anderson (Lake City) 17:02.9

3. Joe Kozlowski (Lake City) 17:13.3

4. Jake Boudreau (La Crescent-Hokah) 17:16.1

5. Tyler Rislov (Lewstn-Altra/Rshfrd-Ptrsn) 17:18.4

6. Kevin Turlington (Rochester Lourdes) 17:19.2

7. Tanner Horton (Pine Island) 17:22.1

Girls team results

1. Lake City 67, 2. Stewartville 74, 3. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 109, 4. Cotter 135, 5. Rochester Lourdes 141, 6. Raache 159, 7. Chatfield 179, 8. La Crescent-Hokah 217, 9. Pine Island 244, 10. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 298, 11. Lanesboro/Fillmore Centrl 298, 12. Pacelli 323, 13. Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo 356, 14. GrndMdw/Lry-Ostrnd/Sthlnd 365, 15. Goodhue 373, 16. St. Charles 392, 17. Wabasha-Kellogg 498, 18. Cannon Falls 515, 19. Blooming Prairie 534

Boys team results

1. Lake City 53, 2. Lewstn-Altra/Rshfrd-Ptrsn 71, 3. La Crescent-Hokah 105, 4. Pine Island 124, 5. Stewartville 141, 6. Rochester Lourdes 195, 7. Chatfield 199, 8. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 202, 9. St. Charles 220, 10. Raache 277, 11. Schaeffer Academy 343, 12. Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo 351, 13. Cotter 387, 14. Wabasha-Kellogg 394, 15. Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 418, 16. Goodhue 437, 17., Cannon Falls 455, 18. Dover-Eyota 480, 19. Blooming Prairie 502, 20. GrndMdw/Lry-Ostrnd/Sthlnd 525, 21. Kingsland 570, 22. Hayfield 627

Reach Sports Reporter Dan Slaubaugh at 507-333-3119 or follow him on Twitter @fdn_dan. ©Copyright 2019 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Load comments