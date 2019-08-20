The Kenyon-Wanamingo Booster Club hosted its annual golf tournament Friday.
The format featured 16 teams playing a four-person best shot format over two nine-hole rounds at Kenyon Country Club. A $60 entry fee covered golf and dinner.
"Kenyon Country Club staff does a fantastic job hosting this tournament," said tournament organizer Missy Sviggum.
The winning team of Chad Peterson, Jason Quam, Eric Jasperson and Jeff Magnuson fired a score of 13-under-par 55.
A hot dog lunch prior to the start of the tournament was sponsored by Baker and Axelson.
Security State Bank of Kenyon sponsored a marshmallow driving competition with the winner, Steve Lurken, taking home a wood pellet smoker grill.
Funds raised from the tournament will make various impacts.
"The K-W Knights Booster Club helps support K-W athletic teams with expenses," Sviggum said, "such as the new ballfields in Wanamingo, trailer that can be used hauling equipment to away competitions, score table in gym, new track equipment, equipment for weight room, safety equipment, training equipment for various sports, signage promoting KW school spirit — all things that may not be fully covered within the athletic budgets."
Each hole was sponsored and featured a contest:
Hole 1 (Maring Auction Service) — Longest putt: Randy Schaefer
Hole 2 (Ryan Overby Trucking) — Longest drive: Security State Bank of Wanamingo team (golfer not identified)
Hole 3 (Peterson Ford) — Closest to the pin: Ben Fletcher
Hole 4 (Kenyon Ag) — Longest putt: Steve Lurken
Hole 5 (SEMA Equipment) — Longest putt: Security State Bank of Wanamingo team
Hole 6 (Heritage Bank of West Concord & Dennison) — Closest to the pin: Team of Peterson/Quam/Jasperson/Magnuson
Hole 7 (Security State bank of Wanamingo) — Longest putt: Security of State Bank of Wanamingo team
Hole 8 (Minnesota Matress Factory) — Closest to the pin: Dan Dummer
Hole 9 (Foldcraft) — Longest drive: Kristina Anderson
Wrestling booster club to hold meeting
The K-W wrestling booster club is holding its preseason meeting 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 at the high school commons for a tour of the new wrestling room followed by a meeting at the Kenyon VFW.