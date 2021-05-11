The K-W girls track and field team dominated the short-distance events Thursday to help it finish second in a triangular at Kasson-Mantorville that also included Triton. The boys team finished third.
The girls team was led by a first-place finish from Vanessa Schmidt in the 100-meter dash, a second and fourth-place finishes in the 200 from Hayley Lentsch and Stella Rectzigel, and a first-place finish from Lentsch in the 400.
Rachel Nesseth also sped to second in the 100 hurdles, while Nesseth and Grace Nystuen finished first and second in the 300 hurdles. The team's 400 relay team of Nesseth, Lentsch, Rechtzigel and Schmidt also motored to first by nearly five seconds.
Other highlights for K-W's girls team included Letsch and Schmidt finishing first and second in the long jump, Schmidt sailing to fourth in the long jump, Julia Dahl motoring to fourth in the 800, Julia Patterson and Evelyn Scheffler snagging third and fourth in the discus, and Nystuen finishing fourth in the shot put.
In the boys competition, Armani Tucker muscled his way to second in the shot put, Daniel VanEpps sped to first in the 300 hurdles, and Michael Pliscott motored to fourth in the mile.
Both the boys and girls team return to action Thursday for a triangular at Byron that also includes Lake City.