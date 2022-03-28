COACHES
Head coach: Jeff Wibben, 30th year.
Assistant coaches: Rachel Cline (13th year), Tracy Erlandson (11th year).
ROSTER
Madisen Betcher, 12, Distance
Rachel Nesseth, 12, hurdles, relays, Pole vault
Stella Rechtzigel, 12, Sprints, relays
Nathan Carroll 12, Sprints, relays, long jump
Laden Nerison, 12, Mid distance, Triple/long jump
Joshua Schmidt, 12, Sprints, relays, Long jump
John Smith, 12, Shot, Discus
Ruthann Erickson, 11, Shot, Discus
Tessa Erlandson, 11, Mid distance, relays, long jump
Lily Hutter, 11, Distance, relays
Grace Nystuen, 11, Mid distance, relays, shot, discus
Julia Patterson, 11, Shot, Discus
Evelyn Scheffler, 11, Pole vault, discus
Vanessa Schmidt, 11, Sprints, relays, high jump, long jump
Brady Bauer, 11, Sprints, hurdles, relays
Hayley Lentsch, 10, Sprints, relays, 400, long jump
Chloe Sorenson, 10, Mid distance, relays, pole vault
Logan Carroll, 10, Sprints, hurdles, relays
Zach Mason, 10, Shot, discus
Ben Short, 10, Sprints, shot, discus
Jay Smith, 10, Shot, discus
Avy Agenten, 9, Sprints, relays
Taylor Betcher, 9, Sprints, relays
Allie Christensen, 9, Sprints, relays
Carmen Nerison, 9, Mid distance, relays
Lily Peterson, 9, Distance, relays
Kaelynn Ryan, 9, Sprints, relays
Aurora Wiskew, 9, Distance, relays
Gunnar Blakstad, 9, Sprints, relays
Jamie Hoffman, 9, Sprints
Asher Moore, 9, Sprints, relays
Maddrox Wagner, 9, Sprints, relays
KEY ATHLETES
Josh Schmidt: Section qualifier, runs 100, 200, long jump and a consistently top finisher in his events last year.
Laden Nerison: Section and state qualifier in triple jump, top finisher in mile from last year.
Rachel Nesseth: Section qualifier in 4x100 with new school record. Runs 100 and 300 hurdles, and was a consistent top finisher in events. Set a school record in pole vault last season.
Vanessa Schmidt: Section qualifier in 4x100 with new school record, runs 100, long jumper, high jumper. Always was a top finisher last year in events.
Stella Rechtizgel: Section qualifier in 4x100 with new school record, ran sprints last season.
Hayley Lentsch: Section qualifier in 4x100 with new school record. Runs 200 and 400, and a long jumper last season. Was a consistent top finisher in events
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
We have a new group of athletes from K-W and Goodhue, with whom we paired with this season and quite a few look like they will be able to contribute right away even though this is their first season in track.
2021 RECAP
Did not really have a conference schedule last year due to covid rules on meets. Then we changed conferences we moved from HVL where we were a mid-pack team to the Gopher Conference. This will be our first full year in the conference, so it remains to be seen where we stack up. We have a great core group and with the additional athletes we should perform well in our new conference.
New school records in the Girls 4 x 100 and girls pole vault last season.
We had a large group of athletes advance to the section meet and one triple jumper Laden Nerison advance and place at state.
2022 OUTLOOK
Great core group returning, and we always are looking to advance as many athletes as possible to the section and state meet.
Hopefully setting new school records and athletes meeting and improving on their individual goals for the season. Giving them a love for track and field.
COMPETITION
Competing in a new conference this year so hard to tell exactly where we will be. We expect to finish in the top half. I know we will do well in the events we participate in.
Looking forward to this season and seeing how we perform at our meets and in the Conference, Sub-section and section meets.