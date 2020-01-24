The K-W girls basketball team was in Houston on Thursday night, where the Knights and Hurricanes played a close game. K-W stayed in it until the end, but Houston held on for the 63-55 win.
After struggling on offense against the Byron Bears earlier in the week, the Knights (6-11) found much more of a rhythm on Thursday. Riley Dummer exploded for 25 points and also had a team-high 13 rebounds along with three assists, and freshman Tessa Erlandson made the most of her 14 and a half minutes of playing time by contributing nine points, three assists and two steals.
Megan Mattson finished with eight points and 10 rebounds, Julianna Boyum scored eight points and came up with three rebounds and three steals and Sydney Burow pulled down seven rebounds while also chipping in three points, three assists and three steals.
Additionally, Madi Luebke finished with four assists and two steals.
The loss was K-W’s third in a row; they lost similarly to Pine Island on Jan. 14 by a score of 66-62 before faltering 61-35 against Byron on Tuesday.
The Hurricanes (12-4), meanwhile, won their fifth in a row.