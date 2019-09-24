3-and-out with the K-W Knights and BA Cardinals
- The Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights (2-2) play their third home game of the season when they host the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals (1-3) 7 p.m. Friday in a Mid Southeast White district matchup. K-W is dedicating its new field before the game. It’s also K-W’s homecoming game.
- This appears to be a relatively even matchup, and both teams’ win or wins came against opponents who remain winless. BA thumped Fillmore Central by a 35-14 final, while K-W beat winless Cleveland 21-6 and winless Winona Cotter 53-0. Both teams are eager to snap two-game losing skids.
- These two teams have played annually the past four years. K-W has won all four meetings, but two of the four were one-possession games and another, last year’s 28-13 result, was within two possessions.
When the Cardinals have the ball
Friday will be a battle of two run-oriented teams. This will actually be a change of pace for the K-W defense, which has faced three pass-heavy teams to open the season. These two squads combined for 92 passing yards and 492 rushing yards.
The Knights will have to keep their eyes on the ball as the Cards will line up often in pistol or shotgun sets with direct snaps to the quarterback, running back or fullback which evolve into read-option plays.
K-W smothered the run in its wins but allowed over 150 rush yards per game over the last two. It allowed 5.2 yards per rush last year vs. BA for 177 yards. Jack Jandro threw for two touchdowns in a game that K-W led 14-7 going to the fourth quarter.
The Knights appear to have the size advantage on the line and will look to make BA play from behind and pass more. The Cards completed 7 of 18 passes last week vs. Medford and ran it 35 times for 165 yards.
K-W’s main concern is to slow down tough runner Josh Oathoudt, who is averaging 105.3 yards per night and has two total touchdowns. He is receiving the majority of carries after the graduation of backs Luke Wobschall (18-152 yards vs. K-W) and Jack Clark.
Receiver Lucas Linnemann showed some speed to break loose for a long touchdown last week and Spencer Ell has been another favorite target at receiver.
K-W allows 16.8 points per game and BA scores 19.8.
When the Knights have the ball
The Knights have mixed in some quick passes and other looks to diversify their offense this season, but when it comes down to it, K-W wants to pound the ball. Its big and deep offensive line will look to wear down BA like it did last year, although K-W had possession for just 17:21 last year due to some quick scores.
K-W has learned life without all-district running back Nate Bauer. He was the Knights’ offense last year and averaged 7.7 yards per pop last year against BA for 162 yards and two scores.
The wiry strong junior Tyler Craig is the lead rusher now with a couple 100-plus yard games to lead a trio of backs that include Bray Olson and Josh Schmidt.
Luke Berg is the starting quarterback and has not been asked to throw often this year. When he has, converted quarterback to receiver, Tate Erlandson, has provided a consistent option as well as Craig out of the backfield, among others. Both sides will look to ratchet up the pressure on passing downs and force the opposing quarterback to make difficult throws.
Linebacker Brady Strodtman has 28 tackles on the season for BA and Riley Kangas is among the top lineman with 22.5 tackles.
K-W scores 25.3 points per game and BA allows 33.5.
Key to the game
While four straight K-W wins may lead on that this is a one-sided rivalry, it’s been far from it. Both teams appear relatively equal entering Friday, and the winner will have walked away with its best win of the season to date. Factors like turnover margin, penalties and field position will go a long away to determine which team’s ground and pound methodology will prevail.
Coach says
“We’ve got a nice little rivalry with BA. Hopefully it continues and we’re on the right side when it’s done. You never know when it’s homecoming. It’s a great thing for the kids, and they enjoy it, but sometimes they get a little lost throughout the week with all the other stuff and excitement going on. So our hope is we can stay focused and prepare and get ready for the game, because looking ahead at the next several games we have it’s definitely a tough schedule for us,” K-W head coach Jake Wieme
On BA staying positive at the midway point of the season: “It’s not like where I grew up in Iowa where you have to win your conference or have a certain record. Everyone (in Minnesota) makes the playoffs,” Beckmann said. “And that’s what I reminded them. We can improve a lot over these next four weeks.”