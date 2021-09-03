The Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team improved to 3-0 Thursday night thanks to a 25-23, 25-20, 25-16 sweep of Goodhue on the road.
Stella Rechtzigel paired seven kills with seven blocks for the Knights, who were also helped by 12 digs, six kills and two assists from Tessa Erlandson, and Julia Dahl's eight digs, four kills, three blocks and two assists.
Josi Quam also dished out 21 assists to go with six kills and five digs, Rachel Ryan lunged for 14 digs and Emma Paulson mixed eight assists with four digs.
Kenyon-Wanamingo next travels to play at Class AAA No. 2 Stewartville on Tuesday, Sept. 7.