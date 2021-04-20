Trevor Steberg

The Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team is one of many for the Knights that are changing sections and classifications for next season. While K-W is moving out of defending Class AA champion Waseca's section, it is moving into defending Class A champion Hayfield's section. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

 By MIKE RANDLEMAN editor@apgsomn.com

Big changes are afoot for Kenyon-Wanamingo athletics starting next fall.

On top of an already scheduled move out of the Hiawatha Valley Leauge and into the Gopher Conference, the Knights are also now scheduled to shift into a number of new classes, with many sports also dropping down into Class A.

Some of the biggest changes come in boys and girls basketball, where the boys team is moving to Section 2AA — which houses recent Class AA state champs Waseca — and into Section 1A, the home of recent Class A state champion Hayfield. The girls basketball team, meanwhile, is shifting away from Section 1AA and into Section 1A.

The football team is also moving from Section 1AA to Section 1A, which is losing powerhouse Blooming Prairie to Class AA.

Listed below is a list of the new sections for every Kenyon-Wanamingo sport, ordered alphabetically by activity.

KENYON-WANAMINGO SECTION ASSIGNMENTS

Baseball (1A)

Bethlehem Academy

Fillmore Central

Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger

Goodhue

Hayfield

Houston

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton

Kenyon-Wanamingo

Lyle-Pacelli

Mabel-Canton

Rushford-Peterson

Schaeffer Academy

Shouthland

Spring Grove

United South Central

Wabasha-Kellog

Boys basketball (1A)

Bethlehem Academy

Fillmore Central

Glenville-Emmons

Goodhue

Grand Meadow

Hayfield

Houston

Kenyon-Wanamingo

Kingsland

Lanesboro

LeRoy-Ostrander

Lyle-Pacelli

Mabel-Canton

Randolph

Rushford-Peterson

Schaeffer Academy

Southland

Spring Grove

Wabasha-Kellogg

Girls basketball (1A)

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons

Bethlehem Academy

Fillmore Central

Grand Meadow

Hayfield

Houston

Kenyon-Wanamingo

Kingsland

Lanesboro

LeRoy-Ostrander

Lyle-Pacelli

Mabel-Canton

Randolph

Rushford-Peterson

Schaeffer Academy

Southland

Spring Grove

United South Central

Wabasha-Kellogg

Football (1A)

Bethlehem Academy

Fillmore Central

Hayfield

Kenyon-Wanamingo

Kingsland

Randolph

Rushford-Peterson

Wabasha-Kellogg

Boys golf (1A)

Bethlehem Academy

Fillmore Central

Glenville-Emmons

Hayfield

Houston

Kenyon-Wanamingo

Kingsland

Lanesboro

Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander

Southland

Wabasha-Kellogg

Girls golf (1A)

Bethlehem Academy

Fillmore Central

Glenville-Emmons

Hayfield

Houston

Kenyon-Wanamingo

Kingsland

Lanesboro

Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander

Southland

Wabasha-Kellogg

Softball (1A)

Bethlehem Academy

Fillmore Central

Glenville-Emmons

Goodhue

Hayfield

Houston

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton

Kenyon-Wanamingo

Lyle-Pacelli

Mabel-Canton

Rushford-Peterson

Schaeffer Academy

Southland

United South Central

Wabasha-Kellogg

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown

Boys track and field (1A)

Bethlehem Academy

Blooming Prairie

Caledonia/Spring Grove

Chatfield

Winona Cotter

Dover-Eyota

GMLOKS

Hayfield

Kenyon-Wanamingo

La Crescent-Hokah

Lake City

L/FC/MC

Lewiston-Altura

Lyle-Pacelli

Medford

Pine Island

Rochester Lourdes

Rushford-Peterson/Houston

Schaeffer Academy

St. Charles

Triton

Wabasha-Kellogg

Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Girls track and field (1A)

Bethlehem Academy

Blooming Prairie

Caledonia/Spring Grove

Chatfield

Winona Cotter

Dover-Eyota

GMLOKS

Hayfield

Hope Lutheran

Kenyon-Wanamingo

La Crescent-Hokah

Lake City

L/FC/MC

Lewiston-Altura

Lyle-Pacelli

Medford

Pine Island

Rochester Lourdes

Rushford-Peterson/Houston

Schaeffer Academy

St. Charles

Triton

Wabasha-Kellogg

Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Volleyball (1A)

Alden-Conger

Bethlehem Academy

Fillmore Central

Glenville-Emmons

Grand Meadow

Hayfield

Houston

Kenyon-Wanamingo

Kingsland

Lanesboro

LeRoy-Ostrander

Lyle-Pacelli

Mabel-Canton

Randolph

Rushford-Peterson

Schaeffer Academy

Southland

Spring Grove

Wabasha-Kellogg

Wrestling (1A)

Caledonia/Houston

Chatfield

Dover-Eyota

GMLOS

Kenyon-Wanamingo

L/FC/MC

St. Charles

Triton

Wabasha-Kellogg

