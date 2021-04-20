Big changes are afoot for Kenyon-Wanamingo athletics starting next fall.
On top of an already scheduled move out of the Hiawatha Valley Leauge and into the Gopher Conference, the Knights are also now scheduled to shift into a number of new classes, with many sports also dropping down into Class A.
Some of the biggest changes come in boys and girls basketball, where the boys team is moving to Section 2AA — which houses recent Class AA state champs Waseca — and into Section 1A, the home of recent Class A state champion Hayfield. The girls basketball team, meanwhile, is shifting away from Section 1AA and into Section 1A.
The football team is also moving from Section 1AA to Section 1A, which is losing powerhouse Blooming Prairie to Class AA.
Listed below is a list of the new sections for every Kenyon-Wanamingo sport, ordered alphabetically by activity.
KENYON-WANAMINGO SECTION ASSIGNMENTS
Baseball (1A)
Bethlehem Academy
Fillmore Central
Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger
Goodhue
Hayfield
Houston
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton
Kenyon-Wanamingo
Lyle-Pacelli
Mabel-Canton
Rushford-Peterson
Schaeffer Academy
Shouthland
Spring Grove
United South Central
Wabasha-Kellog
Boys basketball (1A)
Bethlehem Academy
Fillmore Central
Glenville-Emmons
Goodhue
Grand Meadow
Hayfield
Houston
Kenyon-Wanamingo
Kingsland
Lanesboro
LeRoy-Ostrander
Lyle-Pacelli
Mabel-Canton
Randolph
Rushford-Peterson
Schaeffer Academy
Southland
Spring Grove
Wabasha-Kellogg
Girls basketball (1A)
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons
Bethlehem Academy
Fillmore Central
Grand Meadow
Hayfield
Houston
Kenyon-Wanamingo
Kingsland
Lanesboro
LeRoy-Ostrander
Lyle-Pacelli
Mabel-Canton
Randolph
Rushford-Peterson
Schaeffer Academy
Southland
Spring Grove
United South Central
Wabasha-Kellogg
Football (1A)
Bethlehem Academy
Fillmore Central
Hayfield
Kenyon-Wanamingo
Kingsland
Randolph
Rushford-Peterson
Wabasha-Kellogg
Boys golf (1A)
Bethlehem Academy
Fillmore Central
Glenville-Emmons
Hayfield
Houston
Kenyon-Wanamingo
Kingsland
Lanesboro
Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander
Southland
Wabasha-Kellogg
Girls golf (1A)
Bethlehem Academy
Fillmore Central
Glenville-Emmons
Hayfield
Houston
Kenyon-Wanamingo
Kingsland
Lanesboro
Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander
Southland
Wabasha-Kellogg
Softball (1A)
Bethlehem Academy
Fillmore Central
Glenville-Emmons
Goodhue
Hayfield
Houston
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton
Kenyon-Wanamingo
Lyle-Pacelli
Mabel-Canton
Rushford-Peterson
Schaeffer Academy
Southland
United South Central
Wabasha-Kellogg
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown
Boys track and field (1A)
Bethlehem Academy
Blooming Prairie
Caledonia/Spring Grove
Chatfield
Winona Cotter
Dover-Eyota
GMLOKS
Hayfield
Kenyon-Wanamingo
La Crescent-Hokah
Lake City
L/FC/MC
Lewiston-Altura
Lyle-Pacelli
Medford
Pine Island
Rochester Lourdes
Rushford-Peterson/Houston
Schaeffer Academy
St. Charles
Triton
Wabasha-Kellogg
Zumbrota-Mazeppa
Girls track and field (1A)
Bethlehem Academy
Blooming Prairie
Caledonia/Spring Grove
Chatfield
Winona Cotter
Dover-Eyota
GMLOKS
Hayfield
Hope Lutheran
Kenyon-Wanamingo
La Crescent-Hokah
Lake City
L/FC/MC
Lewiston-Altura
Lyle-Pacelli
Medford
Pine Island
Rochester Lourdes
Rushford-Peterson/Houston
Schaeffer Academy
St. Charles
Triton
Wabasha-Kellogg
Zumbrota-Mazeppa
Volleyball (1A)
Alden-Conger
Bethlehem Academy
Fillmore Central
Glenville-Emmons
Grand Meadow
Hayfield
Houston
Kenyon-Wanamingo
Kingsland
Lanesboro
LeRoy-Ostrander
Lyle-Pacelli
Mabel-Canton
Randolph
Rushford-Peterson
Schaeffer Academy
Southland
Spring Grove
Wabasha-Kellogg
Wrestling (1A)
Caledonia/Houston
Chatfield
Dover-Eyota
GMLOS
Kenyon-Wanamingo
L/FC/MC
St. Charles
Triton
Wabasha-Kellogg