Even when the offense can grow sporadic, the Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team strives to keep its defense ever-present.
The Knights (2-4, 2-3 Gopher) held their third opponent under 50 points in the first six games of the season in Tuesday's 44-36 home win against Bethlehem Academy (2-4, 0-3 Gopher).
“The second half, we held them to 15 points. That was the difference in the game,” K-W coach Jake Wieme said. “Defensively, we have to, because offensively we’re kind of averaging about 40-50 points and that’s probably where we’ll be. So if we want to win some games we definitely have to hold teams under 50.”
BA was in front the entire first half in this Gopher Conference, East division and Section 1A matchup. The Cardinals led by as much as seven, 10-3, en route to a 21-18 halftime lead.
Senior guard Mercedes Huerta had eight of her co-BA high nine points in the first half, penetrating the defense for four baskets inside the arc. K-W's 5-foot-10 senior paint protector, Stella Rechtzigel, missed a large chunk of the first half with two early fouls.
K-W junior guard Tessa Erlandson led all scorers with 17 points, including nine in the first half and the team’s first eight points. Rechtzigel had nine of her 12 points in the second half.
Rechtzigel's three in the first half came with 5:58 until halftime on a 3-point play that provided the Knights’ first non-Erlandson points.
K-W slowly began to add more contributors to the score sheet, including a three from junior guard/forward Josi Quam in the final two minutes of the first half that helped swing the momentum back toward the home team.
“We got some really nice looks, but we just couldn’t make layups,” Wieme said of the early going. “We got ourselves to the free throw line, I think we were 3-for-12, so that’s what I talked about at halftime is ‘Hey girls, we’re only down three and we missed a lot of layups and a lot of free throws. Those things are going to come.’”
The Knights quickly tied the game for the first time since the opening tip-off at 23 and subsequently led for the first time at 24-23.
The lead see-sawed until BA went on a minutes-long scoring drought after grabbing a 28-26 advantage.
In a low scoring, grind-it-out game, K-W’s ensuing 12-0 run proved to be too much for the Cards to overcome.
“I feel like we definitely picked up our defense overall,” Erlandson said. “They couldn’t handle our pressure. We had them into pressure. They had us in a little press, too, and we got around it. Our shooting caught up in the second half as well and overall our passes were good, not a lot of turnovers. I thought we played really well.”
Both teams looked to create steals with various pressures and traps.
K-W mixed in defensive looks in half court sets and all but eliminated any easy looks for BA.
“We mixed it up with a little bit of [man-to-man] and a little bit of zone,” Wieme said. “It keeps the other team on their toes and our girls staying on their toes as well, making sure they’re paying attention and so they don’t just sit back in a zone.”
It wasn’t quite the 25-steal effort that was produced in last week’s 51-23 at United South Central, but the Knights still had their share of swipes.
Sophomore Rachel Ryan didn’t find the score sheet, but the 4-foot-10 guard still caused havoc leading the K-W press.
“Rachel Ryan, she’s everywhere,” Erlandson said. “If we need her to press a little bit, she’s got the ball. She can take it anytime she wants.”
Rechtzigel tipped her cap to Quam, as well.
“She works really hard, and she shows it in the game,” Rechtizigel said.
Junior forward Lindsay Hanson co-led BA with nine points. She was followed by junior forward Josie Rose with four, junior guards Reagan Kangas, Kate Trump and Karlie DeGrood and freshman guard Anna DeMars with three and freshman Anna Cohen with two.
DeMars led BA with five rebounds and Huerta led BA with five steals.
BA is back in action next against another section foe, this time a non-conference matchup with Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons (2-4) 7:15 p.m. Thursday. The two teams do not have a mutual opponent thus far.
K-W’s scoring rounded out with six for sophomore guard/forward Josie Flom on a pair of second-half threes, three for Quam and sophomore forward/guard Ivette Mendoza and two for senior guard Julia Dahl.
The Knights return to the court for a pair of games at Hayfield's tournament. They take on Lyle-Pacelli (1-6) 3:30 p.m. Dec. 28 and Grand Meadow (7-1) noon Dec. 29.