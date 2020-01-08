K-W’s boys basketball team had won three in a row heading into Tuesday evening’s home game against the Triton Cobras, but the Knights were unable to extend their streak to four, as the Cobras prevailed by a score of 75-61.
The Knights (5-6 overall, 0-3 Hiawatha Valley Blue Division) had won each of their last three games by a margin in the double digits, and although they allowed 71 points to Hope Academy on Friday, they scored 94 of their own. Prior to that, K-W held Tri-City United to just 40 points on Dec. 28 and allowed 63 to Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop on Dec. 27.
But on Tuesday evening Triton was just a little better on both offense and defense. The Cobras (3-6, 1-1 Hiawatha Valley Blue Division) were successful on offense thanks to a balanced and unselfish approach, with five players reaching double digits in points.
Sophomore Braxton Munnikhuysen led the way with 21 points, followed by junior Haevan Quimby with 17 points. Jay Yankowiak scored 12, Austin Melder scored 11 and Owen Petersohn finished with 10.
Laden Nerison had his best game yet for the Knights with 27 points and sophomore Luke Alme also had a nice night with 10 points, but their strong performances weren’t quite enough to deliver a fourth straight victory.