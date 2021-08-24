Just because the uniforms on the other side of the net are changing doesn't mean the competition level is decreasing for the Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball program this year.
When the Knights step on the court this fall, they'll be the first K-W team to signal to school's shift from its longtime home in the Hiawatha Valley League to the Gopher Conference. While that new conference doesn't host volleyball superpowers like Class AAA No. 2 Stewartville or Class AAA No. No. 6 Kasson-Mantorville, the Gopher still features a pair of ranked preseason teams with Class AA No. 7 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and Class A No. 5 Bethlehem Academy.
WEM finished the 2020 season as the No. 1 ranked team in Class A.
"You have all these teams that are very good, so it’s still going to be very competitive," K-W coach Tracy Erlandson said. "That’s why I’m looking forward to it, too, because it’s different but we’re hoping we can do well in this conference as well.”
That's not to say the Knights are abandoning the HVL altogether. After K-W starts the season Saturday at the Hopkins Invite, its next three games are all on the road against former HVL foes, including at highly-ranked Stewartville. In total, the Knights play their first five matches this season away from Kenyon before their home opener Tuesday, Sept. 14 against Bethlehem Academy.
“It’s not like we’re starting our season really easy," Erlandson said.
After a relative transition year in 2020, K-W is poised to take a large step back toward its lofty standards in 2021. A season ago, the Knights featured only one senior, who was out with an injury for the first half of the year.
All that returning experience, headlined by HVL all-conference award winner Tessa Erlandson and honorable mentions Leah Berg and Josi Quam, has Tracy Erlandson excited for this season.
"These girls are good," Tracy Erlandson said. "They want to work hard, they want to win and they played all summer together...I’m really hoping we can be in the top half of this conference and compete and then continue to keep getting better.”
Berg is part of a five-player senior class that Tracy Erlandson said has provided solid leadership through the early stages of the preseason. Of those five seniors, Berg, Stella Rechtzigel and Julia Dahl have all played major roles on varsity before.
The Knights are also shifting from a 5-1 formation to a 6-2, with Emma Paulson and Quam set to serve as the team's two setters, while Rachel Ryan returns as the team's libero.
"She’s a short little, spunky little girl that gets to a lot of balls," Tracy Erlandson said of Ryan. "She gets to a lot of balls that she shouldn’t.”
All that returning experience breeds optimism the Knights can blow past last season's record of 3-6, challenge for the top few spots in their new conference and potentially make a run toward the title in Section 1A, where Bethlehem Academy enters as the favorite based on the preseason rankings.
"That’s what the girls still want," Tracy Erlandson said. "They’re like, ‘We want to get there and then get past that section final.’ They have some pretty high goals and standards, and like I said they would love to be in the top half of the Gopher Conference and even top two of the Gopher.”
ROSTER
Leah Berg, senior, right-side hitter
Julia Dahl, senior, outside hitter
Arin Kyllo, senior, outside hitter
Rachel Nesseth, senior, defensive specialist
Stella Rechtzigel, senior, middle
Tessa Erlandson, junior, outside hitter/libero
Sidney Majerus, junior, defensive specialist
Grace Nystuen, junior, middle/outside hitter
Emma Paulson, junior, setter
Josi Quam, junior, setter/right-side hitter
Josi Flom, sophomore, defensive specialist
Norah Rechtzigel, sophomore, middle
Rachel Ryan, sophomore, libero