After a disappointing first round loss, the Wanamingo Jacks lived to fight another day with a bounceback win in the Region 5C amateur baseball tournament.
Wanamingo entered the eight-team, double-elimination tournament as the No. 4 seed. It drew Classic Cannon Valley squad and the No. 5 Lake City Serpents in the opening round.
The tournament features five teams from Wanamingo's Twin Rivers League and three from the CCVL.
Both weekend games were at neutral site Cannon Falls.
The Serpents won Saturday afternoon 5-3 in 11 innings.
It was a back-and-forth affair. Lake City's run in the top of the third inning off of Wanamingo starting pitcher Brady Anfinson stood for a 1-0 lead until the seventh.
Anfinson allowed one unearned run on four hits with a walk and strikeout in three innings.
That's when Alex Roosen drove in two runs and Eric Swiggum one run to push the Jacks ahead.
Roosen helped his cause as he relieved Anfinson on the mound. He held off Lake City until a two-run ninth forced extra innings.
Roosen led the offense with a 3-for-5 day with two RBIs and a double.
Wanamingo finished the day with seven hits and six walks but could not retake the lead.
Lake City scored two earned runs in the 11th off of Connor Sviggum to pull off the upset.
The Jacks beat the Serpents 3-2 May 17 in the regular season.
Sam Roosen took the ball Sunday and helped Wanamingo extend its season for at least another weekend.
He pitched a complete game with just five hits allowed, six strikeouts and a walk in a 7-1 win over the No. 8 Winona Chiefs.
Sam Roosen also went 2-for-5 at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored.
The Jacks improved to 3-0 against TRL rival Winona this season with a 17-5 run differential.
It was a 1-1 game after three innings with each team scoring in the third.
Wanamingo proceeded to score in each of the next four innings with three in the fifth to break the game open.
Lee Trocinski took the loss for Winona, going 4⅔ innings with four runs (all earned) on five hits and a walk with three strikeouts.
Jake French and Spencer Rudnik teamed to finished the game for the Chiefs.
Anfinson wasn't in the lineup Saturday but went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Jacks' attack. Sean Wingfield and Alex Roosen also had two hits.
Five Chiefs had a hit, highlighted by a solo home run by Jake French.
Wanamingo now has to win two games in a row to secure one of three state bids from the region. It plays the No. 3 Cannon Falls Bears 10 a.m. Saturday at Dartts Park in Owatonna.
The Bears beat the No. 6 Austin Greyhounds 3-2 and lost 8-7 to the No. 2 Stewartville-Racine Sharks.
Wanamingo beat CCVL team Cannon Falls 5-1 June 13 in Cannon Falls. Sviggum allowed one earned run on two hits in six innings and Alex Roosen led with a 3-for-3 night with two doubles.
Quinton Lindow started on the mound for CF, but Wanamingo is likely to face Keith Meyers. Meyers is 5-0 with a save, a 1.73 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 52 innings.
Carlton Lindow leads the Bears with a .349 batting average. Alex Trauer (.313) is another above .300. The Bears have hit two home runs this season.
The Jacks have hit 11 homers led by six by Alex Roosen.
The winner stays in Owatonna to play at 4 p.m. with a state bid on the line against the 1 p.m. winner between Austin and Lake City.
The 4 p.m. winner plays a third game Saturday at 7 p.m. The 7 p.m. loser earns the No. 3 seed from the region to state, while the winner advances to the championship game.
The championship is noon Sunday in Owatonna against the No. 1 Red Wing Aces or Stewartville-Racine.
Lake City Serpents 5, Wanamingo Jacks 3 (11 innings)
L — 001 000 002 02
W — 000 000 300 00
Wanamingo batting — Alex Roosen 3-5, 2 RBI, 2B; Gavin Roosen 2-6, R; Max Bowen 1-5, R; Andrew Anfinson 1-5; Sean Wingfield 0-2, 2 BB, HBP; Peder Sviggum 0-3, BB, HBP, SB; Sam Roosen 0-4, R, 2 BB; Eric Swiggum 0-5, RBI, BB
Wanamingo pitching — Brady Anfinson 3IP-4H-0ER-1R-1BB-1K, A. Roosen 6IP-7H-2ER-2R-1BB-6K, Connor Sviggum (L) 2IP-2H-2ER-2R-0BB-0K
Jacks 7, Winona Chiefs 1
Win. — 000 100 000
Wan. — 000 131 110
Wanamingo batting — B. Anfinson 3-4, 2 RBI; Wingfield 2-4, R, RBI, 2B; A. Roosen 2-4, R, RBI; S. Roosen 2-5, 2 R, RBI; P. Sviggum 1-2, 2 R, RBI, SB, 2 BB; G. Roosen 1-4, R, RBI, HBP; Dylan Craig 1-4
Wanamingo pitching — S. Roosen (W) 9IP-5H-1ER-1R-1BB-6K