As the weather warms, people are looking for ways to get outside during Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-in-place order.
Parks are seeing more traffic as usual as people get out to walk or hike for some fresh air and there are an abundance of trails within Rice and Waseca counties for people to explore.
Whether it’s fishing or walking, Rice County offers several locations throughout the county for people to explore. Just remember to follow social distancing guidelines and remain 6 feet from others while out and about. Visitor centers and playgrounds are closed to the public but the parks offer tremendous sights.
Kim Pleticha, who serves as the DNR’s Assistant Communications Director, encouraged Minnesotans to get outside. However, both Pleticha and Wheeler made sure to emphasize the importance of maintaining social distancing guidelines while enjoying that outside time.
In addition to staying at least 6 feet away from other park visitors, Pleticha encouraged nature lovers to avoid excessively crowded parks. She also encouraged Minnesotans to restrict their visits to local state parks, rather than traveling to more distant ones.
“Now is not the time to be driving from Faribault up to the North Shore,” she said. “You can save that for when this virus isn’t going around.”
Ackman Park, west of Faribault, has 500 feet of shoreline on Wells Lake and 308 feet of shoreline on Cannon Lake. It also has a fishing pier for use.
Over in northwest Rice County is Albers Park on the shore of Union Lake. The park has 720 feet of shoreline, a small boat launch and a stairway to the lake.
The Cannon Wilderness Park, in between Dundas and Cannon City, is one of the largest parks in the county with nearly 850 acres. It’s situated along the banks of the Cannon River and provides 5 miles of hiking trails. It’s also available to use for horseback riding and has a canoe and kayak launch.
Lesser known Caron Park is nearby the Cannon Wilderness Park and features 60 acres of nature. Also near Caron Park is Nerstrand Big Woods State Park. There’s a 1 ½ miles of hiking trails and is a popular mountain biking spot.
To the east of Faribault is Falls Creek Park, which has 61 acres and 3,000 feet of shoreline along the creek.
Within Faribault there is the River Bend Nature Center and 10 miles of trails. Many people have also taken to the Sakatah Singing Hills Trail for walks. There are also nine walking trails in Faribault for people to choose. You can view the trails online.
In Waseca County, Blowers Park and Courthouse Park are two of the more popular options for people who want to get out and hike.
There’s fishing available at Blowers Park, which sits on the edge of Watkins Lake. There are also three trails within the park to explore.
Courthouse park has a 2.2-mile loop trail along the Le Sueur River and the park has 178 acres. There are an additional five walking trails and horseback riding trails. There are also some bluff scenes hikers can enjoy viewing.