The Class A Showcase got underway Friday at Midwest Volleyball Warehouse in Burnsville.
Pool play composed day one of the two-day tournament hosted by Southwest Christian High School.
Bethlehem Academy (4-9) dropped 25-16, 25-16 to BOLD (9-4) and 25-12, 25-12 to Minneota (13-2). The Cardinals move on to the Bronze division with Saturday pool play matches at 8 a.m. against Wabasha-Kellogg and 10 a.m. against Cleveland both on court 7.
BA will play one final time at noon against one of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, Lake of the Woods or Wabasso.
BOLD upset the tournament's top seed and defending state champ, Minneota, 2-1, to win the pool.
The tournament's No. 5 seed, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (14-1), swept its way through pool play by beating Wabasha-Kellogg (7-7) 25-8, 25-16 and New Life Academy (10-4) 25-11, 25-20. NLA finished second in the pool.
WEM will face Gopher Conference rival and No. 4 seed Medford (9-1) 9 a.m. Saturday on court 2 in the eight-team Gold bracket. WEM plays again at noon against either BOLD or Kittson County Central.
MACCRAY vs. Carlton and Mayer Lutheran vs. Mabel-Canton are the matchups on the other side of the bracket.
No. 2 seed Kenyon-Wanamingo (6-3) also went down in pool play. The Knights, fresh off a five-set loss Thursday night at Cannon Falls downed Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (8-2) 25-20, 25-15 in a 4 p.m. start time.
MACCRAY (9-6) won the pool by beating K-W 24-26, 25-22, 16-14.
K-W advanced to the eight-team Silver bracket where it will play Henning (10-3) 8 a.m. Saturday on court 3. K-W plays again at 11 a.m. against Barnesville or Canby. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton vs. Minneota and New Life Academy vs. Fosston are the matchups on the other side of the bracket.