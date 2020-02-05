The Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team faced one of the top teams in the state on Tuesday, losing at Goodhue (ranked No. 6 in Class 2A) by a score of 65-28.
The Knights’ 28 points scored was their lowest point total of the season so far, but the Wildcats (21-2 overall, 10-1 Hiawatha Valley League) have been red hot lately, having won four straight and 20 of their last 21. Goodhue has won each of its last four games by at least 30 points, and the Wildcats’ defense is only allowing about 40 points per game this season.
K-W couldn’t reach that threshold, but Julianna Boyum managed eight points, Riley Dummer tallied six, Madi Luebke scored five and Megan Mattson chipped in four.
Morgyn Schaefer and Cera Crouse scored two each and Tessa Erlandson finished with one point.
Sydney Burow finished with two blocks on defense and two assists on offense and also grabbed three rebounds. Dummer led the Knights with six rebounds, while Boyum, Mattson, Luebke and Schaefer each finished with three.
Boyum also contributed four steals, three assists and two blocks, while Luebke swiped a pair of steals as well.
The Knights (8-14, 1-10 HVL) will look to snap their 3-game losing streak on Friday at Zumbrota-Mazeppa (15-8, 5-7 HVL).