The Kenyon-Wanamingo trap shooting team has gotten the season underway although it’s a little different than originally planned.
The Knights absorbed athletes from the Cannon Falls team for the fall season after Cannon Falls wasn’t going to participate in the fall season, but the addition caused some issues with registering with the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League for the Cannon Falls athletes. Instead of joining the clay target league for the fall, KW opted to conduct its own league of sorts in order to accommodate the Cannon Falls athletes.
“So far the kids have been happy about it,” Knights co-coach Shane Lunde said. “We’ve had more kids sign up because of it.”
KW will operate the league similar to the fall league it normally participates in but instead of running for five weeks, the Knights will hold seven weeks of competition.
Tanner Angelstad led all scores in the first week of competition with a three-round total of 70. Kendrick Otto finished with a total of 69. Sam Lee shot 62 targets and Trent Foss hit 60.
For the girls, Faith Mehling hit 48 targets, Sidney Majerus finished with 41, Ella Feldman shot 34 and Isabella Chmelik hit 16.
KW hadn’t completed the second week of competition as some athletes had their rounds scheduled for Wednesday.