After coming close to the feat in week 1, the Kenyon-Wanamingo defense got its shutout Friday.
And it did it on one of Minnesota's top fields.
The Visiting K-W Knights (2-0) trampled the host Winona Cotter Ramblers (0-2) by a 53-0 final score at Winona State University. K-W was in control from the start.
Nine different Knights carried the ball, exemplifying the amount of depth the whole team was able to use throughout the night.
"We had a lot of nagging injuries this week. There was one practice where we had one starting lineman from last week’s game," said K-W coach Jake Wieme. "We were worried about some of those things going into it, but it also gave us an opportunity to try to make sure we add some depth in positions and tonight we were able to use some of that depth as well so it was good to see some of that come to work us."
When K-W wins games this year, it will be with its line play. There were gaping holes to run through and a main trio of Bray Olson, Tyler Craig and Josh Schmidt did the rest.
"Our guys did a nice job controlling the trenches and our running backs did a nice job hitting the holes," Wieme said. "They took a 15-yard run and made it a 20-yard run. Or they made a five-yard into a 10-yard run. Bray Olson did a pretty good job running in between the tackles. That does a pretty good job setting up for TC and Josh Schmidt on the outside. Both did a good job capitalizing for us."
That made life easy for quarterback Luke Berg. In his second start, he was asked to throw just five times and completed two.
K-W's defense was close to recording a shut out in last week's 21-6 win. It sealed the deal this week, holding the Ramblers to 12-for-28 passing for 84 yards and three fumbles. Cotter ran for just 14 yards.
"It was good to see some of that depth and some younger guys step up for us," Wieme said. "Defensively, we played a pass heavy team and I thought our defense did a good job covering the spots they needed to.They did a good job taking away their favorite plays."
K-W hosts Lewiston-Altura (2-0) 7 p.m. Friday. The Cardinals won 27-20 at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and 19-16 Friday vs. Medford.
Statistics will be added.