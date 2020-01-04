K-W/Triton JV Dancers take 1st, varsity 3rd at Goodhue

The KW/Triton varsity and JV dance teams brought home honors from Saturday's competition in Goodhue. JV placed first in Kick. Varsity placed third in Kick. Pictured are, back, from left, Kyra Moe, Mary Zill, Sydnee Sawyer, Jenna Kenworthy, coach Jamie Bodenstab, Hanna Strom, Emma Locke, Litnay Peterson and coach Ruth Madison. Front, Abby Martin, Rachel Nesseth, Elisabeth Madison, MacKenna Johnson, Talia Kelly, Lily Finne and Tori Johnson. (Photo courtesy of Laura Nesseth)
