The Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team remains mired in a bit of a funk after losses to Triton and Lake City this past week, which stretched the Knights’ losing streak to six in a row.
The loss Feb. 11 to Triton was particularly frustrating, as K-W trailed by just two points at halftime. The Knights were hopeful that they could come away with their first conference win of the season, especially given that the Cobras entered the game on a nine-game losing streak of their own and having won only five games all season, but the Knights were outdone in the second half and fell by a score of 73-64.
Clinging to a slim 29-27 lead at the break, the Triton offense got into more of a rhythm in the second half, allowing the Cobras to slowly pull away. Triton’s Haevan Quimby was particularly lethal, as he finished with a team-high 28 points, but the K-W defense also had trouble containing Owen Petersohn (18 points) and Braxton Munnikhuysen (13 points).
Trevor Steberg paced the Knights with 19 points, followed by Tate Erlandson with 14, Casey Wesbur with 13 and Laden Nerison with 11. Steberg drained four 3-pointers in the second half and Erlandson hit three in a row, but the Triton offense fared even better down the stretch and the Knights simply couldn’t keep up.
K-W’s Tanner Anglestad finished with three points, and Luke Alme and Riley Horn chipped in two apiece.
Friday: Lake City 87, Kenyon-Wanamingo 45
Things didn’t get any easier for K-W on Friday, as the Knights found themselves facing Class AA No. 3 Lake City on the road. The Tigers romped to an 87-45 victory, which improved their record to 21-2 overall and 12-0 in the Hiawatha Valley League.
The Tigers’ only losses this season came to the only two teams ranked ahead of them; they lost to Class AA No. 1 Caledonia by a score of 69-64 back on Dec. 14 and fell to No. 2 Waseca 79-66 last Tuesday.
The Knights previously lost to the Tigers by a score of 91-41 back on Dec. 12 and didn’t show much improvement the second time around.
Stats from Friday’s game were not made available, as K-W coach Brett Lurken didn’t attend the game due to the birth of his child.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Knights (6-17 overall, 0-11 Hiawatha Valley League) can now turn their attention to the final week of the regular season, which started with a home game against Cannon Falls (15-9, 5-8 HVL) on Tuesday. K-W will then be at Stewartville (20-5, 12-2 HVL) on Friday before wrapping up the regular season at home against Kasson-Mantorville (8-13, 2-10 HVL) on Monday.