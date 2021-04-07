Brianna Ryan qualifying for the USA Gymnastics regional competition was a long time in the making.
Fifteen years, in fact, which is when she first joined KAATS Gymnastics Club in Pine Island, where the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School senior trains and where she qualified for the regional competition April 17 in Bettendorf, Iowa.
“Every year that I’ve made it to state, which I think has been 12 or 13 consecutive years now, every year that’s been the goal,” Ryan said. “Make it to regions, make it to that next step under that high pressure and show everyone what you’ve got. It’s been so, so rewarding to finally do that and I had one of my best meets as a Level Nine gymnast, so it was such a fun experience.”
The road to qualify for regions was difficult, especially this season. With new safety protocols due to COVID-19, which also twice forced the gym to close for two weeks at a time, the art of keeping each part of a routine together was challenging.
Ryan pulled it off, however, and helped the rest of KAATS gymnastics qualify all 14 of its gymnasts for the regional competition across various levels and age groups.
“She’s grown as a gymnast and as a leader in the gym,” KAATS coach Kathy Nelson said. “She has become our rock through all of the COVID crises that we’ve been through. She’s been the one that’s leading the kids and helping them out as we’ve been getting back into the swing of things and trying to get our skills back and get our stuff going. She in turn has worked really hard herself and earned a spot at the regional competition.”
To qualify for the regional competition, Ryan excelled in all four of her events — the balance beam, the uneven bars, the floor exercise and the vault. Of those, she points to the balance beam and the uneven bars as her favorite disciplines to compete in and her favorite routines.
“They’re the most nerve-racking events, that’s for sure,” Ryan said, “but when you nail your routine and did exactly what you know how to do, it’s just such a cool experience to see it all pay off.
“On beam, the skills that I do are super difficult and super challenging, so when I can hit my routine, it’s just the best feeling. That’s probably why that’s my favorite event.”
At the regional competition, Nelson said the goal for Ryan is to finish in the top seven in her division to qualify for the western competition in May.
Entering the meet, Ryan is ranked fifth out of the competing gymnasts.
“Our goal for her is to make that top seven in her age group and qualify on to westerns,” Nelson said. “That is a huge accomplishment for any gymnast and we would be really proud if she ended up making that end goal for the season.”
Ryan’s personal goals for the regional competition are a little less finite.
“My goals are to do the best that I can on that day and have as much fun as I can and leave everything out on the floor, on the beam, on the bars,” Ryan said. “Just to watch it all pay off and have fun, as this could be my last meet.”