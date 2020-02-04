Just a day after the Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team defeated LeRoy-Ostrander by 30 points, the Knights found themselves on the wrong end of a lopsided score after an 81-37 defeat at Kasson-Mantorville last Tuesday.
Riley Dummer was the only K-W player to reach double digits in points; the senior finished with 14 in the game, including seven points at the free throw line in eight attempts.
Sydney Burow tallied six points, followed by Julianna Boyum with five and Megan Mattson with four. Nora Woock and Madi Luebke chipped in three points each and Tessa Erlandson finished with two points and also had two steals.
Lake City overpowers K-W girls basketball for 66-43 win
Following the loss to Kasson-Mantorville, the K-W girls basketball team returned home to face Lake City on Thursday night, but the Knights couldn’t match the Tigers’ firepower in a 66-43 loss.
The Tigers built a 27-18 lead going into halftime and steadily pulled away in the second half for their 10th win in a row; they haven’t lost since a 70-63 defeat at the hands of Rochester John Marshall back on Dec. 28.
Riley Dummer again paced the K-W offense with 11 points and also finished with five rebounds and two assists, while Julianna Boyum scored eight to go along with five rebounds, five assists and two blocks.
Megan Mattson chipped in seven points and two assists and also grabbed three rebounds and two steals, and Cera Crouse made the most of her 15 minutes of playing time by scoring six points and grabbing three rebounds.
Tessa Erlandson added five points and Morgyn Schaefer and Nora Woock each finished with three points to complete the scoring, with Woock also contributing three rebounds.
The Knights fell to 8-13 on the year and 1-9 in the Hiawatha Valley League ahead of Tuesday’s game at Class 2A No. 9 Goodhue (19-2 overall, 9-1 Hiawatha Valley League). The Wildcats easily bested the Knights by a score of 72-31 back on Dec. 10.
K-W boys basketball falls to Rochester Lourdes 79-69
The K-W boys basketball team hosted Rochester Lourdes last Tuesday and fell behind by 19 points heading into halftime, and although the Knights briefly closed the gap in the second half, they were unable to fully complete the comeback and ended up losing by a score of 79-69.
K-W’s defense struggled to contain a trio of Lourdes players, as Colin Meade finished with 24 points, Peyton Dunham scored 23 and Austin Loeslie scored 21.
The Knights saw their best performance from Tate Erlandson, who scored a season-high 26 points, which included draining five 3-pointers in the second half. Erlandson’s hot hand helped the Knights close in, but the Eagles ultimately managed to stave off K-W’s comeback bid.
Trevor Steberg also had a nice night with 18 points, while Casey Wesbur chipped in eight, Laden Nerison tallied seven, Luke Alme scored six and Corey Knott contributed four.
The Knights (6-12, 0-7 Hiawatha Valley League) had a week off to regroup before their home game against Goodhue (15-3, 6-3 Hiawatha Valley League) on Tuesday night.