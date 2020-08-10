Wanamingo’s wild ride through the Region 5C playoffs will continue despite an 11-5 loss to Cannon Falls Sunday night in a state qualifying game.
The Jacks will need to win twice to qualify as the No. 3 seed out of the region and will face Lake City Saturday at 1 p.m. in Cannon Falls to get the run started. Should Wanamingo win, it’d face the winner of Austin-Red Wing for the third-place game.
The Jacks exploded offensively Saturday for a 9-2 victory over Austin to advance to face Cannon Falls, which defeated Stewartville-Racine 3-0 earlier in the day.
Eric Swiggum hit two home runs against the Greyhounds and finished with five RBIs. Alex Roosen also connected for a solo home run in the onslaught. Swiggum finished 2-for-5 with two runs while Max Bowen went 2-for-5 with a run and Dylan Craig finished 2-for-5 with an RBI. Brady Anfinson with 1-for-5 with a run and an RBI while Roosen went 1-for-3 with three runs. Aaron Bauer also knocked in a run and scored.
Roosen was also electric on the mound for Wanamingo. He threw a complete game five-hitter where he allowed just two runs. He walked four and struck out 13 in the win.
The Jacks had a tougher time Sunday against the Bears.
After Wanamingo scored a run in the top of the fifth, Cannon Falls put together a seven-run inning in the bottom half and didn’t look back. The Bears added runs in the sixth and seventh innings before tacking on two more in the bottom of the eighth.
The Jacks fell behind 8-1 before scoring two runs in the top of the seventh. Then Cannon Falls pushed ahead 9-2. Wanamingo got two more back in the top of the eighth to cut it 9-5.
Swiggum came up big again, going 4-for-4 with an RBI and two runs. He homered and doubled in the game. Owen Hilke went 2-for-4 while Anfinson finished 3-for-5 with a run. Bowen drove in a run as well.
Sam Roosen didn’t fare as well on the mound and allowed seven runs -- just two earned -- on eight hits. He walked one and struck out two. Hilke gave up four runs on seven hits, walked three and struck out one in two innings.
Cannon Falls’ starter Jared Woodward kept the Jacks at bay for seven innings. Woodward gave up three runs, two earned, on seven hits, walked two and struck out three.
The Bears will face Rochester for the No. 1 seed and a first round bye at the state tournament Friday at 8 p.m. in Cannon Falls.