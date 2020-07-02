Wanamingo took advantage of wild Waseca pitching and found timely hitting to come away with a 7-1 victory Wednesday in Waseca.
Aaron Bauer delivered a three-run triple in the third inning with two outs after the previous two hitters drew walks to load the bases. Bauer’s hit made it a 4-0 game at the time.
The Jacks added three more runs in the eighth inning after Bauer and Dylan Craig both got hit by pitches to start the inning. Sam Roosen walked to load the bases. Eric Swiggum’s ground out to short scored a run and a wild pitch allowed Roosen to score to make it 7-0. Alex Roosen got intentionally walked to load the bases for Sean Wingfield, who drew a walk to make it 8-0.
The Jacks drew seven walks, got hit by three pitches and took advantage of three wild pitches by the Braves.
Bauer finished 2-for-5 with three RBI while Swiggum went 2-for-5 with a run in the third inning when he led off with a double. Alex Roosen went 2-for-4 with a double and Dylan Craig finished 2-for-3 with a run.
Wanamingo starter Brady Anfinson danced out of bases-loaded jams in the second and fourth innings and limited Waseca to two hits in six innings of work. Anfinson walked four, struck out six and give up a run in the sixth. Alex Roosen closed the game out with three innings of work where he allowed two hits, walked one and struck out six.
The Braves (1-1) scored a run in the sixth when Kyle Waugh hit a solo home run, his second of the season in as many games.
Waseca loaded the bases in the second inning with two outs but Anfinson got a strikeout to end the inning. Anfinson again got out of trouble in the fourth with a bases-loaded strikeout.
Ryan Wangen, Zach Hoehn and Cam Madsen also collected hits for the Braves.
Sheldon Gant threw eight innings for Waseca where he allowed seven runs on nine hits. He walked seven and struck out four. He also hit three batters and had three wild pitches. Erik Simmons threw the final inning and allowed two hits while striking out three.
The Braves will face Dodge County Sunday at 7 p.m. in Kasson. The Jacks are scheduled to face Bloomington Monday at 7:30 p.m. in Bloomington.