The Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team eased to a triangular sweep Tuesday night, with a 61-9 victory against Blooming Prairie/Hayfield and a 42-27 win against Lewiston-Altura.
In the match against Lewiston-Altura, the Knights entered the final two weight classes clutching a 30-27 lead before Carter Quam pinned his opponent at the 220-pound weight class and Armani Tucker did the same his his opponent at 285.
Also winning for the Knights in that match were Tate Miller (106), Gavin Johnson (113), Kiefer Olson (132), Alec Johnson (138), Jaedin Johnson (145) and Tyler Craig (160).
Against Blooming Prairie/Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo won 11 of the 13 matches, and one of those two losses was by forfeit.
Full results of both duals are listed below:
Kenyon-Wanamingo 61, Blooming Prairie/Hayfield 9
106 — Tate Miller (KW) pinned Hunter Simonson Fall :55.
113 — Gavin Johnson (KW) dec. Bo Zwiener 2-0.
120 — Trent Foss (KW) won by forfeit.
126 — Lane Lembke (W) dec. Kiefer Olson 8-2.
132 — Landon Trunp (KW) pinned Cade Christanson Fall 3:25.
138 — Alec Johnson (KW) pinned Keegan Bronson Fall 1:14.
145 — Jaedin Johnson (KW) maj. dec. Sam Skillestad 13-3.
152 — Bray Olson (KW) pinned Cale Becker Fall :58.
160 — Tyler Craig (KW) won by forfeit.
170 — Dillion Bartel (KW) pinned Ty Bronson Fall :28.
195 — Carter Quam (KW) pinned Tyler Archer Fall 3:14.
220 — Dylan Ehmke (W) won by forfeit.
285 — Armani Tucker (KW) won by forfeit.
Kenyon-Wanamingo 42, Lewiston-Altura 27
106 — Tate Miller (KW) pinned Spencer Nelson Fall :34.
113 — Gavin Johnson (KW) dec. Tyler Kreidermacher 4-0.
120 — Jordan Zibrowski (LARP) pinned Trent Foss Fall 2:40.
126 — Carter Jonsgaard (LARP) pinned Landon Trump Fall 2:25.
132 — Kiefer Olson (KW) pinned Quintin Betthauser Fall 2:54.
138 — Alec Johnson (KW) pinned Titan Tekautz Fall :33.
145 — Jaedin Johnson (KW) pinned Caleb Mueller Fall 4:40.
152 — Gable Speltz (LARP) dec. Bray Olson 5-1.
160 — Tyler Craig (KW) dec. Brennan Corcoran 10-3.
170 — Colin Klug (LARP) pinned Dillion Bartel Fall 4:13.
182 — Tyler Kryzer (LARP) won by forfeit.
220 — Carter Quam (KW) pinned Jacob Meyer Fall :52.
285 — Armani Tucker (KW) pinned Brock Frisch Fall 1:08.