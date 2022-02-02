Game: Hayfield (17-1, 10-0 Gopher Conference, 6-0 East Division) at Kenyon-Wanamingo (15-4, 10-2, 6-1), 6:30 p.m., Tuesday.
Last matchup: The Vikings held on for a 44-40 victory in Hayfield to maintain their perfect conference record.
Recent results: Hayfield is in the midst of a 15-game win streak, with the last three wins all by at least 28 points. Kenyon-Wanamingo has won six of its last seven games, most recently with Monday’s 51-42 victory against Blooming Prairie.
1. Let’s start with the stakes
The outcome of Tuesday’s game has the potential to decide which team represents the East Division in the Gopher Conference championship Saturday, Feb. 26. Most likely, though, Hayfield has that spot locked up even with a loss. While a win brings the Knights level with the Vikings in terms of record against divisional opponents and in the head-to-head matchup, Hayfield’s has a one-win advantage in overall conference record thanks to a victory against Maple River. Assuming Hayfield takes care of business against NRHEG (8-7), United South Central (5-11), Randolph (9-10) and Bethlehem Academy (4-11), the East Division is devoid of late drama.
What is definitely at play Tuesday night is Section 1A seeding. As or writing, QRF breaks down the top five teams in Section 1A like this:
1. Hayfield, No. 2
2. Rushford-Peterson, No. 4
3. Goodhue, No. 11
4. Kenyon-Wanamingo, No. 16
5. Spring Grove, No. 19
Hayfield’s one loss this season was against Rushford-Peterson, so you figure that gives R-P an inside track to the No. 1 seed barring a major tumble down the QRF rankings. Kenyon-Wanamingo lost to Goodhue, so it might also be hard for the Knights to surge past the Wildcats. What a K-W on Tuesday night accomplishes, then, is holding off Spring Grove for the No. 4 seed.
While that doesn’t mean much for their potential quarterfinal matchup — which would be played on a neutral site in Rochester — it does provide Kenyon-Wanamingo with a first-round bye in the 20-team section.
It’s also worth noting Goodhue’s win against K-W came all the way back on Dec. 7, so if the Knights open up a wide enough QRF gap compared to the Wildcats, that’s likely enough to overlook the head-to-head win and provide the No. 3 seed to the Knights. That scenario starts with a win Tuesday night against Hayfield.
2. Who do you stop?
That’s the question when game-planning for Hayfield. In Monday’s 81-56 trouncing of Triton, the Vikings received double-digit scoring production from four different players. Both of Isaac Matti and Easton Fritcher surpassed the 20-point mark. When a team can attack from all sides, a defense can get overwhelmed.
Kenyon-Wanamingo might already possess the battle plans for defending that all-out attack. While the Knights lost 44-40 in the first matchup between the two teams, the Vikings finished with their lowest scoring output this year. That’s since been topped — or dropped — by Hayfield’s 40-37 victory against Class AA No. 7 Maple River. Only three teams have held Hayfield below 58 points — Maple River, Rushford-Peterson and Kenyon-Wanamingo. That’s good company for the Knights to be in.
If Kenyon-Wanamingo can replicate that defensive performance Tuesday night, it gives itself a chance to win.
3. Making enough shots
As the Knights learned last time, stopping the Vikings isn’t enough. You also need to then corral the rebound, go the other way and score.
While Hayfield’s offensive production grabs the headlines, its defensive fortitude has been just as integral to its success. The Vikings are allowing an average of 47 points a game, with that low number slightly inflated by team’s stacking up late points in blowouts against Hayfield’s backups.
In the first matchup, Kenyon-Wanamingo benefited from double-digit scoring output from Gavin Sommer and Paul Kortsch. The Vikings won by accomplishing what just about no other team has this year — keeping Laden Nerison away from the basket.
Nerison, who tallied the 1,000th point of his career last week, was limited to four points. He supplemented that total with six rebounds, four assists and three steals, but without their typical top scorer leading the way, the Knights produced their lowest point total this season.
It’s worth noting that Nerison has not played since scoring two points in Thursday’s loss at Pine Island.
If Nerison is on the court Tuesday — and Hayfield’s No. 1 objective is to prevent him from scoring — then there might not be much the senior guard can do against a suffocating defense determined to stop him. If Kenyon-Wanamingo wants to register its most impressive win of the season, however, it either needs to find a way to free Nerison from that tight defense or receive a standout scoring performance from one of its secondary scorers.