Kenyon-Wanamingo’s boys basketball team is currently mired in a four-game losing streak after three losses this last week, starting with a 63-50 defeat at the hands of Goodhue on Feb. 4. K-W played a pretty solid second half against Goodhue, but the Knights couldn’t overcome their offensive struggles from the first half, when they managed just 18 points.
The Knights picked up the pace with 32 points in the second half, but the Wildcats easily preserved their lead down the stretch.
Tate Erlandson led the Knights with 17 points, followed by Laden Nerison with 12 and Casey Wesbur with 10.
Trevor Steberg tallied eight points, while Riley Horn chipped in two and Luke Alme scored one.
K-W went just 5 of 10 at the free throw line, whereas Goodhue finished 7-for-9.
Friday: Zumbrota-Mazeppa 71, Kenyon-Wanamingo 35
The Knights had even less luck against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Friday, as the Cougars raced out to a 41-21 halftime lead and then held the Knights to just 14 points in the second half. In the end, the Cougars cruised to a 71-35 victory and their fourth win in a row.
Trevor Steberg was the main bright spot for the Knights on Friday, as the sophomore drained three 3-pointers in the first half and added another in the second half to finish with a team-high 12 points.
Casey Wesbur tallied six points, Garret Grove chipped in five, Laden Nerison scored four, Gavin Sommer finished with three, Corey Knott and Tanner Anglestad scored two apiece and Luke Alme finished with one.
Defensively, the Knights had trouble containing a trio of Cougars, as Zach Hutton scored 24, Anthony Cylkowski tallied 19 and Willie Holm III finished with 15. Hutton and Cylkowski were particularly deadly from outside the arc, making it all but impossible for the Knights to keep up.
Monday: Schaeffer Academy 80, Kenyon-Wanamingo 56
The Knights fell behind by double digits once again in their Monday road game at Schaeffer Academy, where the Lions built a 45-31 advantage by halftime before ultimately surging to an 80-56 victory.
The Monday outcome was indicative of two teams trending in opposite directions, as Monday’s win was Schaeffer Academy’s fourth in a row and doubled as K-W’s fourth loss in a row.
Offensively, the Knights showed a bit more life against the Lions, as three K-W players reached double digits in points. Tate Erlandson led the way with 16, followed by Laden Nerison with 15 and Casey Wesbur with 11.
Corey Knott finished with six, Trevor Steberg chipped in five, Luke Alme added two and Riley Horn scored one.
But the K-W defense again had trouble with a trio of players from the other team, starting with Luke Kottom, who went 10-of-12 from the floor and finished with 25 points. Schaeffer’s Isaiah Lahr finished with 20 and Nic Sanger was right behind him with 19.
The Knights (6-15 overall, 0-9 Hiawatha Valley League) played at Triton (5-15, 2-8 HVL) on Tuesday and will conclude the week with a difficult road game at Class 2A No. 3 Lake City (19-1, 11-0 HVL) on Friday.