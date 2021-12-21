Supported by a total of nine made 3-pointers, the Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team topped Triton 60-47 on Monday night.
Anjuan Higginbottom was credited with a team-high three 3-pointers to help him finish with 13 points, while Gavin Sommer, Laden Nerison and Colton Steberg all drained a pair of 3-pointers.
Nerison led the Knights with 19 points, while Sommer tallied 11 points and Paul Kortsch finished with seven points and 10 rebounds.
K-W led 34-25 at halftime next plays Thursday night at Lyle/Pacelli.