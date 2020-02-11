The Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team faced some of the top teams in the state this past week, starting with a road game at Class AA No. 6 Goodhue on Tuesday, with the Wildcats steamrolling their way to a 65-28 victory.
The Knights’ 28 points scored was their lowest point total of the season so far, but the Wildcats entered the game on a tear, having won four straight and 20 of their previous 21. Each of Goodhue’s last four wins came by at least 30 points, and the Wildcats’ defense is only allowing about 40 points per game this season.
K-W couldn’t reach that threshold, but Julianna Boyum managed eight points, Riley Dummer tallied six, Madi Luebke scored five and Megan Mattson chipped in four.
Morgyn Schaefer and Cera Crouse scored two each, and Tessa Erlandson finished with one point.
Sydney Burow finished with two blocks and two assists and also grabbed three rebounds. Dummer led the Knights with six rebounds, while Boyum, Mattson, Luebke and Schaefer each finished with three.
Boyum also contributed four steals, three assists and two blocks, while Luebke swiped a pair of steals as well.
Friday: Zumbrota-Mazeppa 73, Kenyon-Wanamingo 49
The Knights got a brief break from playing ranked teams when they took on Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Friday, but the Cougars played like a ranked team in a 73-49 win.
K-W’s defense had a tough time against the Cougars, as Z-M’s Raelyn Stiller tallied 21 points while Ali Hunstad scored 16, Sarah Mensink scored 14 and Addie Voxland chipped in 13. Their collective performance propelled the Cougars to their sixth win in a row and boosted the team’s overall record to 16-8.
Megan Mattson managed 10 points against the Z-M defense, followed by Julianna Boyum with nine and Madi Luebke and Riley Dummer with eight apiece.
Sydney Burow chipped in five while Tessa Erlandson, Nora Woock and Cera Crouse finished with three each.
Monday: Rochester Lourdes 66, Kenyon-Wanamingo 35
The Knights played possibly their toughest opponent yet Monday when they hosted Class AA No. 3 Rochester Lourdes. The Eagles proved worthy of their ranking by besting the Knights 66-35 for their ninth win in a row.
Rochester Lourdes is now 20-2 overall, including an 11-2 record against its Hiawatha Valley League opponents. K-W, meanwhile, fell to 8-16 overall and 1-12 in conference play following its fifth loss in a row.
Riley Dummer led the Knights with seven points and also finished with four rebounds and two assists. Tessa Erlandson tallied six points, while Morgyn Schaefer and Nicole Woock chipped in five apiece.
Sydney Burow contributed four points, four rebounds and two assists, and Madi Luebke scored three points to go along with four assists, two steals and two blocks.
Cera Crouse finished with three points and three rebounds, Julianna Boyum chipped in two points and Megan Mattson scored one.
The Knights will look to snap their 5-game losing streak as they close their regular season slate this week with home games against Triton (12-11, 4-8 HVL) on Tuesday and Southland (10-11) on Friday.