The Pine Island Panthers slipped past the K-W Knights’ girls basketball team on Tuesday evening by a score of 66-62.
The Knights outplayed the Panthers early on, but Pine Island was able to overcome a rough start and trailed by just one point at halftime.
The Panthers came out much stronger in the second half, cutting down on their turnovers and keeping the Knights at arm’s length.
K-W had a pretty nice night on offense, with four players reaching double digits in points, but the Knights’ defense struggled against a trio of Pine Island players, including Brooke Sinning (22 points, six rebounds), Alex Larson (16 points, three rebounds) and Krista Holzer (10 points, 22 rebounds).
Holzer’s ability to pull in rebounds limited the Knights’ possessions down the stretch. Still, Julianna Boyum had a nice night with 13 points, while Riley Dummer tallied 12, Madi Luebke scored 11 and Sydney Burow finished with 10. Tessa Erlandson also chipped in eight.
K-W is now 6-9 on the season and sits in fourth place in the Hiawatha Valley Blue Division standings.