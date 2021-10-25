Kenyon-Wanamingo's Competition Cheerleading participated in Kasson Mantorville's Early Bird Competition Sunday, Oct. 17.
Head Cheer Coach Stephanie Voegele said their first competition of the season was a success: Elementary extension off stunt group took first place, varsity and elementary took first place in their division as well. Chloe Donkers took second place and Natalie Lankford took fourth place in jump off.
"I am honestly speechless at how well they did for their first competition," said Voegele following the competition. "I am so proud of these girls and I can’t wait to see what the rest of the season has in store for us."
At competitions, Voegele says the girls get 2 minutes and 30 seconds to perform their whole routine once to the judges and audience. Performances consist of tumbling, stunts, jumps, dance, pyramid and a cheer. The girls compete against other teams in their division.
The season typically starts the second week of school and runs until the end of January. The girls have practice two times a week and will compete at two more competitions before the state competition on Jan. 29. After they compete at state, Voegele says they plan on performing at a basketball game during halftime (dates are yet to be determined). The season will end with a potluck.
The next competition for elementary is Nov. 6 at Bloomington Jefferson and Nov. 13 at East Ridge for varsity.
Kasey Cordes is the assistant coach. Voegele adds Kenyon-Wanamingo has had competition cheerleading for many years, but they weren't able to have a team last fall.
"I was honored to come back to Kenyon-Wanamingo as an alumni cheerleader and graduate to coach this year's team," said Voegele.
This year K-W has two teams of elementary tumbling and medium varsity tumbling. Between the two teams, Voegele says she has 31 girls on the roster.
Voegele adds, "Our team goals are to win state, work better as a team to improve their skills, communicate and overall have fun!