Kenyon-Wanamingo's Competition Cheerleading participated in Kasson Mantorville's Early Bird Competition Sunday, Oct. 17. 

Varsity team

Varsity team members, pictured from left, front, Natalie Lankford and Claire Evert. Second row, Allison Nokes, Sydney Ehrich, Patricia Hoffman, Chloe Donkers and Peytyn Feyereisn. Third row, McKenzie Cordes, Erin Christenson, Ally Stein, Sophia Poquette, Chloe Pederson, Leah Ament, Piper Pederson and Mackenzie Lankford. Not pictured, Abygail Ramirez and McKinley Budahn. (Photo courtesy of Stephanie Voegele)

Head Cheer Coach Stephanie Voegele said their first competition of the season was a success: Elementary extension off stunt group took first place, varsity and elementary took first place in their division as well. Chloe Donkers took second place and Natalie Lankford took fourth place in jump off.

"I am honestly speechless at how well they did for their first competition," said Voegele following the competition. "I am so proud of these girls and I can’t wait to see what the rest of the season has in store for us."

At competitions, Voegele says the girls get 2 minutes and 30 seconds to perform their whole routine once to the judges and audience. Performances consist of tumbling, stunts, jumps, dance, pyramid and a cheer. The girls compete against other teams in their division.

Jump off winners

Jump off winners Natalie Lankford, left, fourth place and Chloe Donkers, second place. (Photo courtesy of Stephanie Voegele)

The season typically starts the second week of school and runs until the end of January. The girls have practice two times a week and will compete at two more competitions before the state competition on Jan. 29. After they compete at state, Voegele says they plan on performing at a basketball game during halftime (dates are yet to be determined). The season will end with a potluck.

Elementary Extension off winners

Elementary extension off winners in first row, Adlee Lunde and Macey Fitcher. Second row, Harper Kerr and Page Buchal. Third row Piper Benbrooks. (Photo courtesy of Stephanie Voegele)

The next competition for elementary is Nov. 6 at Bloomington Jefferson and Nov. 13 at East Ridge for varsity.

Kasey Cordes is the assistant coach. Voegele adds Kenyon-Wanamingo has had competition cheerleading for many years, but they weren't able to have a team last fall. 

"I was honored to come back to Kenyon-Wanamingo as an alumni cheerleader and graduate to coach this year's team," said Voegele.

Elementary team

Elementary team members pictured from left, first row Aria Amoit, Nori Fleming, Ruby Allen, Macey Fitcher, Addie Prondzinski and Mackenzie Brainard. Back row, Page Buchal, Piper Benbrooks, Adlee Lunde, Arely Ramirez, Trinity Nelson, Mariah Brainard, Harper Kerr and Aubree Cagle. (Photo courtesy of Stephanie Voegele)

This year K-W has two teams of elementary tumbling and medium varsity tumbling. Between the two teams, Voegele says she has 31 girls on the roster.

Voegele adds, "Our team goals are to win state, work better as a team to improve their skills, communicate and overall have fun! 

